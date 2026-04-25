KL Rahul Smashes His First Century Of IPL 2026 Off 47 Balls Against PBKS At Arun Jaitley Stadium | VIDEO

KL Rahul Smashes His First Century Of IPL 2026 Off 47 Balls Against PBKS At Arun Jaitley Stadium | X

New Delhi, April 25: Delhi Capitals captain KL Rahul has smashed his first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. KL Rahul scored his hundred off just 47 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of over 214.

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KL Rahul took DC to a flying start after electing to bat first in the match against PBKS. DC are cruising towards a massive target riding on impressive performances from KL Rahul and Nitish Rana.

KL Rahul also holds a unique record in the league. He is the only player to have scored multiple IPL centuries for three different teams - Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals with two hundreds for each side. Among others, Quinton de Kock and Sanju Samson have also scored centuries for multiple franchises.

Virat Kohli leads the list for most centuries in IPL history with eight hundreds. He is followed by Jos Buttler with seven, while Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have six each. Sanju Samson is also among the top names with five IPL hundreds.