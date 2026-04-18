Virat Kohli Hugs KL Rahul, Wishes India Teammate On His Birthday During RCB VS DC Clash In Bengaluru | VIDEO

Image Credit: X/IPL

Virat Kohli took a moment to set aside rivalry and wished India teammate Kl Rahul a happy birthday before the start of the RCB vs DC clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During the warm-ups before the contest, Kohli met up with Rahul and hugged him to wish on his special day before they turned adversaries.

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KL plays on his birthday at his home ground, having come up through the ranks with Karnataka. The 33-year-old has also featured for RCB in the past, playing under Virat Kohli's leadership before moving to the Punjab Kings.