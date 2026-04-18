Virat Kohli Hugs KL Rahul, Wishes India Teammate On His Birthday During RCB VS DC Clash In Bengaluru | VIDEO

Virat Kohli took a moment to set aside rivalry and wished India teammate Kl Rahul a happy birthday before the start of the RCB vs DC clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. During the warm-ups before the contest, Kohli met up with Rahul and hugged him to wish on his special day before they turned adversaries.
KL plays on his birthday at his home ground, having come up through the ranks with Karnataka. The 33-year-old has also featured for RCB in the past, playing under Virat Kohli's leadership before moving to the Punjab Kings.