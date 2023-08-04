KL Rahul Likely To Return To India Colours During Asia Cup 2023: Reports

KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

In a massive boost to Team India ahead of 2023 Asia Cup, media reports have suggested that KL Rahul will be fit to take the field in the tournament. With fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna also marking their returns ahead of the T20I series against Ireland, India should be in full strength.

According to media reports, Rahul is 'completely fit and available for selection' and is likely to return to India colours for the 2023 Asia Cup. The Karnataka-born keeper-batter has spent lengthy period on the sidelines due to the thigh injury suffered in IPL 2023, with Krunal Pandya taking over the Lucknow Super Giants' captaincy role.

The last few days has seen the right-handed batter share videos of him resuming batting and keeping in the nets. On July 21st, the BCCI shared an update regarding his fitness that he has started batting in the nets and was undergoing several strength and fitness drills at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be available:

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, one of the vital cogs of India's middle-order in ODIs, is likely to miss the 2023 Asia Cup. The right-handed batter's back injury triggered during the home Test series against Australia and the problem persists despite having a surgery.

The 2023 Asia Cup will begin on August 30th, with India starting their campaign against Pakistan at Pallekele on September 2nd. The Men in Blue couldn't make it to the semi-final in the most recent edition held last year. Sri Lanka are the defending champions, as they won the title by beating Pakistan in the final.

