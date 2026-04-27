KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Fined 20% Match Fee For Angry Reaction On Obstructing The Field Call | VIDEO

KKR star Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been found guilty of breaching IPL's code of conduct during the game against LSG on Sunday. The Mumbai batter was controversially given out obstructing the field in a tense moment. Raghuvanshi was furious with the decision and hit his bat on the boundary cushions, which cost him a fine of 20% of his match fee.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batter & wicket-keeper, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 38 against Lucknow Super Giants," the IPL said in a statement.

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Raghuvanshi's controversial dismissal

KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially dismissed for obstructing the field during the fifth over against LSG, triggering widespread debate. After nudging a delivery from Prince Yadav and setting off for a quick single, Raghuvanshi was sent back midway by Cameron Green. As he scrambled to return, he appeared to alter his running line with a noticeable “U-turn,” placing himself between the throw and the stumps.

The direction change saw the ball hit his foot instead of the stumps. LSG appealed, and after reviewing multiple replays, the TV umpire ruled the deviation intentional rather than a natural attempt to make his ground, leading to his dismissal for 9