'F*** Off': Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Explosive Reaction To Rishabh Pant's Wicket In LSG VS KKR Clash Goes Viral | VIDEO

Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant | X

KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi's celebration after the fall of Rishabh Pant's wicket in the game against LSG has gone viral. Raghuvanshi was subbed out and in the dug out when KKR successfully overturned the umpire decision with a DRS to dismiss the LSG captain. The Mumbai star pumped up yelled 'F*** Off' which was caught on the broadcast cameras.

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'F*** Off' - Raghuvanshi's celebration goes viral

LSG captain Rishabh Pant held the innings together as they went about chasing 155 at a tricky Ekana wicket. After a slow start, Pant was beginning to cut loose with a flurry of boundaries. In a massive moment in the game, the LSG captain then opted to switch hit Sunil Narine, but missed it.

KKR keeper and Narine appealed for a catch but were denied. A DRS then overturned the decision with the ball brushing Pant's gloves.

As the left-hander walked back, cameras panned to the KKR dugout with the staff including head coach Abhishek Nayar. Angrkish Raghuvanshi was also seated as he celebrated the wicket passionately, before mouthing 'F*** off'.

Raghuvanshi was subbed out after being controversially dismissed for obstructing the field during the fifth over against LSG, triggering widespread debate. After nudging a delivery from Prince Yadav and setting off for a quick single, Raghuvanshi was sent back midway by Cameron Green. As he scrambled to return, he appeared to alter his running line with a noticeable “U-turn,” placing himself between the throw and the stumps; the ball subsequently struck his foot. LSG appealed, and after reviewing multiple replays, the TV umpire ruled the deviation intentional rather than a natural attempt to make his ground, leading to his dismissal for 9.