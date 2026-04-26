Bizarre! Angkrish Raghuvanshi Dismissed Obstructing The Field In Huge Controversy During LSG VS KKR Clash | VIDEO

KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed for obstructing the field vs LSG. After being sent back by Green, he changed his running line, blocking the throw with his foot. The TV umpire ruled the "U-turn" intentional, sparking major debate. A rare, controversial exit that left KKR struggling at 27/3.

The dismissal occurred during the fifth over of the KKR innings when Angkrish Raghuvanshi nudged a delivery from Prince Yadav toward the mid-on region. Initially looking for a quick single, Raghuvanshi sprinted halfway down the pitch before being sharply sent back by his partner, Cameron Green. As the fielder collected the ball and prepared to throw toward the striker's end, Raghuvanshi attempted to scramble back to safety, but his path back to the crease became the focal point of the eventual controversy.

The drama intensified when the young batter appeared to significantly alter his running trajectory. Instead of retreating in a straight line, Raghuvanshi made a distinct "U-turn" movement that placed his body directly between the fielder and the stumps. As the throw came in, the ball struck Raghuvanshi on his left foot while he was mid-dive. The Lucknow Super Giants immediately appealed for "obstructing the field," prompting the on-field umpires to seek a review from the TV umpire to determine if the change in direction was a deliberate attempt to shield the wickets.

After examining multiple slow-motion replays, the third umpire concluded that the deviation in the batter's running line was intentional and not a natural movement to reach the crease. Despite Raghuvanshi’s visible frustration and the ensuing debate over the subjectivity of "intent," he was officially ruled out for 9 runs. The rare dismissal left KKR in a precarious position at 27/3, adding a layer of tactical tension to the match as analysts and fans alike dissected the fine line between accidental collision and purposeful obstruction.