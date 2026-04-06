KKR's ₹25 Crore Buy Cameron Green’s Horror Run Continues In IPL 2026, Falls Early Against PBKS At Eden Gardens | X

Kolkata, April 6: Cameron Green's struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continued as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder failed again with the bat despite his record-breaking price tag. Bought for a massive Rs 25.20 crore in the December 2025 auction, Green has not performed up to the expectations so far. He is the most expensive overseas player in the IPL history.

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Cameron Green came in to bat early in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday as their opener Fin Allen departed early. He scored a boundary on the very first ball he faced and got out on the other delivery. He was caught by the wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh on an out-swinging delivery from Xavier Bartlett.

Batting Form a Major Concern

1. Green has had a tough start with the bat this season.

2. He scored 18 runs off 10 balls against Mumbai Indians

3. Followed by just 2 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was run out

4. And now only 4 runs against PBKS

In total, he has managed just 20 runs in his first two matches at an average of 10, which is far below expectations for a player of his price and reputation.

No Contribution With the Ball

Adding to the KKR's concerns, Green has bowled a single over in the tournament so far. This is reportedly due to Cricket Australia advising the franchise to carefully manage his workload due to a lower-back injury. This means KKR is not getting the full value of the all-rounder as he is unable to score runs and not allowed to bowl.