'KKR Fully Aware': Cricket Australia Hits Back At Rahane, Claims IPL 2026 Franchise Knew About Cameron Green Injury

CA have hit back at Rahane's comments, say KKR were aware of Green's injury | X

Cricket Australia have hit back at Ajinkya Rahane following his comments on Cameron Green's unavailability to bowl in KKR's loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday. When quizzed about him not bowling, Rahane pointed fingers at Cricket Australia, who only provided him a conditional NOC. CA have now hit back, saying, Green, bought for a record ₹25.20 Cr, is nursing a lower back injury.

"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period. Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information," a CA spokesperson said as per Cricket.com.au.

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Green was signed for a record ₹25.20 crore hoping to fill the all-round void of the retired Andre Russell. Incidentally, Green had registered for the auction as a pure batter, which the all-rounder had then brushed off as a 'manager error'. While the Australian batted at 3, he did not bowl even as MI looked to be running away with the contest.

When quizzed why he had not used Green, Rahane pointedly responded to Ravi Shastri on broadcast, "You need to ask Cricket Australia."