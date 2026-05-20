KKR Vs MI Toss Update: Ajinkya Rahane Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In Must-Win Clash; Hardik Pandya Returns As Captain | VIDEO

KKR Vs MI Toss Update: Ajinkya Rahane Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In Must-Win Clash; Hardik Pandya Returns As Captain | X

Kolkata, May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders will be facing Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die contest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first as Hardik Pandya returns as captain of Mumbai Indians after a break.

Kolkata Knight Riders must defeat Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have nothing to lose and will be wanting to win the match for their fans and end the IPL 2026 season on a positive note.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

KKR are placed on the eighth position in the IPL 2026 points table with 11 points after 5 wins in 12 matches. They are alive in the playoffs race and will have to win the remaining two matches for a chance to qualify. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already confirmed their spots in the playoffs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

KKR will be eyeing the only spot remaining to step into the playoffs this season. Mumbai Indians are placed on the ninth spot in the points table only above LSG with only 4 wins this season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma, Trent Boult, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Suryakumar Yadav, AM Ghazanfar, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rovman Powell, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Blessing Muzarabani