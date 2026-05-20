KKR Vs MI Match Stopped Due To Heavy Rain In Kolkata

The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians was halted due to heavy showers. The game played at the Eden Gardens, saw eight overs bowled before the interruption saw covers pulled on swiftly. Kolkata has witnessed incessant rain in the build up to the game, and it could be a long delay for the action to resume.

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Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first as Hardik Pandya returns as captain of Mumbai Indians after a break. The hosts got off to a flyer with Cameron Green and Saurabh Dubey both striking twice.

Mumbai Indians were tottering at 57/4 at the end of 8 overs, when rain forced a stop in action.

Kolkata Knight Riders must defeat Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have nothing to lose and will be wanting to win the match for their fans and end the IPL 2026 season on a positive note.