IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Happens If KKR Wins Against MI Today?

KKR are still in contention for the playoffs | X/KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders are among the 5 teams left in the race for the final spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. The three-time champions have their backs against the wall and need other results to go their way to make the top 4. Ajinkya Rahane and Co need to win both their remaining games at a minimum, meaning a defeat to MI on Wednesday would knock them out.

KKR enter the match against Mumbai Indians with 11 points in 12 games. The three-time champions are 7th in the IPL 2026 points table.

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What happens if KKR wins today?

Winless in their first 6 games, KKR have made a stunning comeback to still remain in contention for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The three-time champions need to win their remaining two matches and hope that no more than one team reaches the 16-point mark.

A win at Eden Gardens will move KKR to 13 points, keeping their chances alive. They will leapfrog Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 points table. They could also go ahead of KKR, depending on the margin of victory and net run rate.

What happens if KKR lose?

If KKR lose, they are knocked out of contention. A defeat would leave KKR with 11 points in 13 games, meaning they can only gather a maximum of 13. Rajasthan Royals, who are currently fourth, already have 14 points to their name.