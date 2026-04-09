KKR Vs LSG: Ayush Badoni Gets Out Immediately After Slamming His First Half-Century Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

KKR Vs LSG: Ayush Badoni Gets Out Immediately After Slamming His First Half-Century Of IPL 2026 | X

Kolkata, April 9: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star batter Ayush Badoni slammed his first half-century of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 during clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens In Kolkata on Thursday. However, he immediately got dismissed off the very nest ball after completing his half-century.

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LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, KKR put up a target of 181 runs against LSG. LSG got to a good start, however, lost few back-to-back wickets in the middle of the innings. Ayush Badoni kept the team alive in the competition.

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He reached his fifty on only 34 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. He reached his fifty after hitting a massive six off KKR spinner Anukul Roy. However, he got out the very next ball, putting the team in trouble. LSG is struggling to chase the target of 181 runs as they are 128/7 and require 54 runs from 24 balls.

Badoni also completed his 1,000 runs in IPL for Lucknow Super Giants. He became only the second Indian batter to score 1000 runs for Lucknow Super Giants. He joined his skipper KL Rahul in the unique record. KL Rahul was the first Indian batter to score 1000 IPL runs for LSG.