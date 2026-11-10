KKR Owner Juhi Chawla Backs Lalit Modi's IPL Calendar Change Proposal, Wants January Start |

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla has backed former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi's proposal to change the tournament's schedule. Chawla believes the world's biggest T20 league should consider moving away from its traditional April-May window and starting in January instead.

Her comments came after Modi called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to rethink the IPL calendar for better playing conditions and sustainable growth.

Juhi Chawla Wants IPL To Move From April-May Window

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to Modi's social media post, Chawla agreed that the IPL has grown into a major global sporting and commercial property. She believes the tournament has earned the right to influence the international cricket calendar rather than depend on an ICC-allocated window.

"The IPL no longer needs to find its place in the cricket calendar. It has earned the right to influence it," Chawla wrote.

The KKR co-owner also questioned why the tournament continues to be played during the harsh Indian summer, when players often have to deal with extreme heat. She suggested that January could be a better option if the BCCI decides to reconsider the existing schedule.

"So why keep playing the biggest cricket tournament on the planet in the harshest heat? And if the calendar is being reconsidered, why not January instead of April-May?" she added.

Chawla further highlighted the benefits of a potential change, saying it could result in better playing conditions, improved cricket and a better experience for everyone involved. "The IPL has evolved. Perhaps its calendar should too now!" she concluded.

Earlier, IPL founder Lalit Modi had urged the BCCI to seriously examine moving the tournament away from its current April-May window. He proposed two alternatives: a January start or a carefully structured October-April competition calendar.

Modi argued that the IPL is a domestic tournament owned and operated by the BCCI, which means the Indian cricket board can decide its schedule while managing international commitments and player availability. He also insisted that the league has become powerful enough to create its own calendar instead of relying on the ICC to provide a dedicated window.