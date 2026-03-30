KitKat Heist: Charlotte FC Jokingly Promises To Offer 4 Lakh Chocolates During Philadelphia Match In Viral Post | X

Charlotte, March 30: The Charlotte FC has gone viral on social media after the football club shared a post in connection with the recent KitKat chocolate theft. The funny post came after KitKat confirmed that 12 tonnes of its products were stolen while they were being transported from Italy to Poland.

While the company shared a serious update, Charlotte FC reacted with humour as they announced to offer 413,000 KitKats during their match against Philadelphia at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

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Viral Post

Charlotte FC issued the statement on its official social media account and said, "We would like to share our sincere thoughts and condolences to KitKat after the recent news of 12 tons of KitKats being stolen."

It further stated, "On an unrelated note, we are happy to share we will be offering roughly 413,000 KitKats at this Saturday’s match against Philadelphia at Bank of America Stadium. Thank you."

The post also had a small note saying, "For legal reasons, this is just a joke." The social media post quickly went viral on social media and the fans also reacted to it hilariously.

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KitKat's Official Statement

The club also shared KitKat's official statement in connection with the heist. KitKat said, "We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland."

It further stated, "We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected. Thank you."

Details About The Incident

The company said that the products were stolen during the transport in Europe. It is now working with the local authorities to find out what happened. KitKat has clearly stated that there is no danger to consumers and the supply of the products will not be affected.