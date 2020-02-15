Kiren Rijiju offers trials to Srinivasa Gowda under SAI after sensational Kambala run

Srinivasa Gowda, a Kambala jockey, is undergoing trials for professional sporting competitions under the top coaches of Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested," Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on Twitter.