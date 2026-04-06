King Kohli's Virat Gesture! Viral Video Shows RCB Star Applauds CSK's Sarfaraz Khan After Valiant 50 In Bengaluru | WATCH

Virat Kohli shunned rivalry and showcased his sportsmanship during the RCB vs CSK clash in Bengaluru. CSK's Sarfaraz Khan blasted a fine half-century to keep his side briefly in the contest before being dismissed by Krunal Pandya. As Khan walked back, Kohli, a former teammate, whistled to call him, applauding his efforts with the bat.

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Sarfaraz walked into bat after CSK lost both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayuhs Mhatre early. Sanju Samson too followed soon enough leaving the visitors reeling at 30/3 in the powerplay.

That did not deter Sarfaraz. Once an RCB prodigy, Khan stroked a counter-attacking half-century to keep his side in the hunt for the score. He took the attack to the RCB pacers, scoring a half-century in the powerplay off just 24 balls. Sarfaraz, who hails from Mumbai, struck 8 boundaries, masterfully manipulating the field to great effect.

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Sarfaraz Khan has been CSK's lone spark in what has been a dismal campaign for the franchise in IPL 2026. In all three games, the Mumbai star has shown his brilliance, with it going up a notch with every passing game.