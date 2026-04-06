King Kohli's Virat Gesture! Viral Video Shows RCB Star Applauds CSK's Sarfaraz Khan After Valiant 50 In Bengaluru | WATCH

Virat Kohli shunned rivalry and showcased his sportsmanship during the RCB vs CSK clash in Bengaluru. CSK's Sarfaraz Khan blasted a fine half-century to keep his side briefly in the contest before being dismissed by Krunal Pandya. As Khan walked back, Kohli, a former teammate, whistled to call him, applauding his efforts with the bat.
Sarfaraz walked into bat after CSK lost both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayuhs Mhatre early. Sanju Samson too followed soon enough leaving the visitors reeling at 30/3 in the powerplay.
That did not deter Sarfaraz. Once an RCB prodigy, Khan stroked a counter-attacking half-century to keep his side in the hunt for the score. He took the attack to the RCB pacers, scoring a half-century in the powerplay off just 24 balls. Sarfaraz, who hails from Mumbai, struck 8 boundaries, masterfully manipulating the field to great effect.
Sarfaraz Khan has been CSK's lone spark in what has been a dismal campaign for the franchise in IPL 2026. In all three games, the Mumbai star has shown his brilliance, with it going up a notch with every passing game.