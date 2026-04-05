Anushka Sharma Shocked As Tim David Smashes 106-Meter Six In CSK Vs RCB IPL 2026 Clash | X

Bengaluru, April 5: Bollywood actress and Virat kohli's wife Anushka Sharma reacted in shock after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David Slammed a 106-meter six against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the M. Chennaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. He took the opposition by storm with his explosive knock of 70 runs off just 25 balls.

Tim David came in to bat when RCB were 151 /3 in 14.1 overs. He slammed a quick 70 and helped his team to reach a mammoth target of 250 runs after they were invited to bat by CSK captain Ruturaj Gakwad after winning the toss.

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Anushka Reacts To Massive Six

Tim David smashed Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed for three consecutive sixes of around 90-meters. Anushka Sharma who was present in the stands cheering for her husband's team RCB reacted in shock after witnessing the longest six of the match which came off Tim David's bat against Jamie Overton in the 19th over. She was caught on camera as she was reacting in shock and the pic went viral on social media.

No Ball Drama

Tim David smashed Jamie Overton for the massive 106-meter six which went out of the stadium and hit him for 30-runs in the same over. It was Tim David's day today as he was clean bowled by Anshul Kamboj. As he was walking towards the dugout, it was found that Kamboj has over-stepped the crease and the delivery was given a No ball.

As Tim David came back to the strike, he smashed the Free Hit for a massive six. The mighty six would have hit Anshul Kamboj really hard as he narrowly missed to get Tim David out and save his team nearly 25-30 runs.