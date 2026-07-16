King Charles Jokes About 'Drowning Sorrows' With Beer After England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Defeat | VIDEO

King Charles Jokes About 'Drowning Sorrows' With Beer After England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Defeat | X

King Charles III reacted to England's 1-2 FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat against Argentina with a light-hearted joke, saying it was "a good day to drown a few sorrows."

The King made the remark during a visit to Hall & Woodhouse's Badger Brewery in Dorset on Thursday, just hours after England's 2-1 loss to Argentina.

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As Queen Camilla helped him pour a pint of Fursty Ferret amber ale, King Charles smiled and said, "Maybe it's a good day to drown a few sorrows," drawing laughter from those present at the spot.

His comment came after England suffered a heart-breaking defeat in Atlanta. The Three Lions took the lead through Anthony Gordon, but Argentina came back with late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The Royal Family shared the video on its social media account and said:

A good time to drown a few sorrows…

The King and Queen have visited the Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery, marking the start of its 250th anniversary celebrations.

Founded in 1777, the brewery is today stewarded by the seventh and eighth generations of the family.

The independent regional brewer produces over 9 million pints of beer every year across its two brands, Badger and Outland.

Hall & Woodhouse runs over 140 pubs and inns across the South of England.