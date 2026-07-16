Lionel Messi's Priceless Reaction To Jordan Pickford's 'Cheat Sheet' Goes Viral As Argentina Beats England In FIFA WC 2026 Semi-final | Video

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Lionel Messi's priceless reaction after Argentina players discovered Jordan Pickford's penalty 'cheat sheet' has gone viral on social media following their dramatic 2-1 win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. The Argentina captain appeared puzzled as his teammates examined the England goalkeeper's water bottle after the final whistle.

Pickford's bottle reportedly contained detailed notes on the penalty-taking tendencies of Argentina players. The cheat sheet included instructions on where the goalkeeper should dive against different players, with Messi's note reading, “Fake left, dive right.” However, Argentina avoided a penalty shootout after completing a stunning late comeback against England.

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Messi's reaction to the notes quickly became one of the most talked-about moments after the semi-final. The incident added another dramatic twist to an intense semi-final in which Argentina defeated England 2-1. England took the lead through Anthony Gordon, but Enzo Fernandez equalised late before Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goal in stoppage time, with Messi playing a key role in Argentina's comeback.

Argentina have now booked their place in the World Cup final, where they will face Spain on July 19. With Messi chasing another World Cup triumph, Pickford's secret penalty notes have provided an unexpected and amusing subplot to the defending champions' latest victory.