 Kickboxing Gains New Momentum In Mumbai City; Players Gear Up For State-Level Championship Through District Selection Trials
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Kickboxing Gains New Momentum In Mumbai City; Players Gear Up For State-Level Championship Through District Selection Trials

District-level kickboxing trials in Mumbai saw enthusiastic participation across multiple disciplines. Top performers qualified for the state championship in Pune from May 8–10. Organised by the Sports Kickboxing Association, the event provided a platform for young athletes and boosted interest in the sport across the city.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
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Players Gear Up For State-Level Championship Through District Selection Trials |

The district-level kickboxing selection trials organized by the Sports Kickboxing Association Mumbai City were successfully conducted in an energetic and enthusiastic atmosphere at Joglekar Wadi B.M.C. School, Sion. Players participated with great enthusiasm in various kickboxing disciplines including Point Fight, Light Contact, Kick Light, Low Kick, Full Contact, K-1, and Musical Forms. The athletes who delivered outstanding performances in these selection trials have qualified for the State-Level Championship to be held in Pune on 8th, 9th, and 10th May 2026.

Various clubs and units from Mumbai City actively participated in the competition, including S.S.K.K.A., S.H.S.M., O.L.P.S., O.L.G.C., P.V.E.S.O., R.K.T.U., Maharashtra Seva, J.K. Martial Art, Harsh Sports, and B.M.T.K.

The event was planned and officiated under the guidance of International Referee Vighnesh Murkar. On this occasion, Sanikete Salaskar, Ashish Mahadik, BhupeshVaity, Wins Patil, Aftab Khan, Syed Affan, and Sahil Baperkar successfully carried out their responsibilities as referees. Umesh Murkar, President of the district association, guided the athletes on the importance of regular practice, discipline, and a deeper understanding of the sport.The selected players from Mumbai District will participate in the “WAKO Maharashtra All Maharashtra State Children, Cadet and Junior Kickboxing Championship 2026”, to be held from 8th to 10th May 2026 at Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Boys Military School, Phulgaon, Pune.

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This competition has significantly increased interest in kickboxing in Mumbai City and has provided an important platform for emerging athletes. Such tournaments help develop self-confidence, discipline, sportsmanship, and competitiveness among players. The sports community has expressed confidence that these efforts will give a major boost to the growth of kickboxing in Mumbai City.

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