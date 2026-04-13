Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92: WWE Superstar John Cena Pays Tribute, Shares Her Pic On Instagram

John Cena Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle | X

Mumbai, April 13: The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left the fans and celebrities across the world deeply saddened. Tributes have been pouring in from different fields across the globe, showing how much she was loved and respected. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena paid tribute to the legendary singer in his own way.

John Cena Pays Tribute

WWE star and Hollywood actor John Cena remembered Asha Bhosle by sharing her picture on his official Instagram account. His post was a simple but heartfelt way of showing respect to the iconic singer.

Brett Lee Recalls Special Memory

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee also paid tribute and shared a personal memory with Asha Bhosle. He spoke about working with her on their song "You're the One for Me" in 2006.

Lee said he felt lucky to have worked with her and remembered not just her talent, but also her kind and humble nature. He added that despite her huge success, she was always warm and down to earth.

A Life Full of Music and Legacy

Asha Bhosle, fondly called "Asha Tai", had a career that lasted more than 80 years. She was one of India's most respected singers and her songs were loved by people across the world. Her contribution to music remains unmatched and her voice will continue to live on through her timeless songs.

Final Goodbye in Mumbai

The legendary singer was cremated with full state honours at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Family members, friends and many well-known personalities from the film industry gathered to pay their last respects.

Her passing marks the end of an era, but her music and memories will always remain with her fans.