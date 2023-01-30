Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Opening Ceremony Date, Time, Schedule, Performers, Venues, When and Where to watch Live on TV, Online

Bhopal: The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium here on Monday evening. The KYIG 2022 will be held at 23 venues in eight cities of the state in which nearly 6,000 athletes will take part in 27 different sports. For the first time sports like kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom and fencing will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Who will attend the opening ceremony?

Noted artists including Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Sivamani and Abhilipsa Panda will perform at the grand opening event. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik and Madhya Pradesh Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will also be present on the occasion.

Cities to hold the events

The games will be held in eight MP cities - Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur Mandla, Balaghat and Khargone (Maheshwar) — while one cycling event will be held in Delhi, she said.

What time does the opening ceremony start?

The Khelo India Youth Games opening ceremony will start on January 30 at 6:00 PM

When and where to watch Khelo Games?

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 30, 2023, and will go on till February 11, 2023. The sports events will be live broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

