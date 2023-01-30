Khelo India 2022 begins with Kho-kho competition in Jabalpur; Watch

Khelo India 2022: Kho-kho competition begins in Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sports events under Khelo India Youth Games 2022 began in Jabalpur with kho-kho competition between Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal on Monday. In Jabalpur, competitions under the banner of Khelo India are being held at Ranital Stadium.

Jabalpur has been entrusted with the responsibility of hosting four Khelo India games in 4 disciplines - archery, fencing, kho-kho and cycling.

Jabalpur divisional commissioner, B Chandrasekhar, collector Saurabh Kumar Suman, were present on the occasion of the inauguration of the event, apart from many administrative officers and public representatives.

Players and their coaches from different provinces and cities of the country have reached Jabalpur to take part in the event. The teams participating in Khelo India 2022 and their coaches are full of confidence to return to their hometowns only after winning.

Grand opening in Bhopal today

The KYIG 2022 will be held at 23 venues in eight cities of the state in which nearly 6,000 athletes will take part in 27 different sports, an official said.

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Monday evening.

