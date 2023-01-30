KIYG 2022: Madhya Pradesh follows ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’for 2,000 players

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2,000 players, taking part in Khelo India Youth Games 2022, will luxuriate in 55 three-star, four-star and five-star hotels in Bhopal.

This shows the state government has given up the old system of accommodating the players in schools, students’ hostels and cheap hotels. The sports officials feel this will help the players perform better.

"Good sleep and comfort are mandatory for good performance of athletes. "That is why they are accommodated in 3-star hotels in Bhopal," say officials talking about accommodation facilities for athletes.

Athlete accommodation has always been a critical job for hosts in large multidisciplinary sporting events, as many athletes complain about the stay facilities they receive, which affects their performance but Madhya Pradesh is going all out to provide the best for their guest athletes.

An official told the Free Press that about 55 hotels are booked for the accommodation facilities of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 guests in Bhopal. These 55 hotels are booked in three categories, including 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star. The 3-star hotels are booked for the athletes that are coming from different states to take part in KIYG. 4-star hotels are reserved for technical teams and officials, whereas 5-star hotels are kept for VIP guests and ministers.

Approximately 400 athletes of different sports disciplines arrived at Tatya Tope Stadium on Saturday, including volleyball teams from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Boxing squads from Sikkim and Bihar have also reached Bhopal.

