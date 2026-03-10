'Khamma Ghani, Rajasthan': Ravindra Jadeja Performs 'Dhurandhar' After Grand Welcome On RR Return Ahead Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Ravindra Jadeja Performs 'Dhurandhar' After Grand Welcome On RR Return Ahead Of IPL 2026 | X

Jaipur, March 10: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received a warm welcome as he returned to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Ravindra Jadeja joined the team's pre-season camp on March 10 and the franchise shared a video showing players and staff giving him a loud reception. Jadeja can be seen in the video performing a scene from the movie "Dhurandhar".

Dhurandar

The viral video shows Jadeja coming out of a car and walking on the stage. As soon as he gets on the podium, he says, "Khamma Ghani, Rajasthan" just the way Akshaye Khanna said, "Assalamualaikum Lyaari" in the movie "Dhurandhar".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jadeja Returns To His Former Team

Jadeja's return to the Rajasthan Royals marks a special moment in his career as he was part of the team when they win the very first IPL title in 2008 under the leadership of late Australian spinner Shane Warne. Jadeja played for the Royals in the 2008 and 2009 seasons before moving to other teams later.

Jadeja joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2012 and spent 12 seasons with the franchise. He also helped the team to win three IPL titles during his stint with the franchise.

Trade Deal Brings Jadeja Back

Jadeja returned to the Rajasthan Royals franchise through a trade deal between the two teams. As part of the deal, Sanju Samson moved from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings, while Jadeja and Sam Curran joined the Royals.

Riyan Parag To Lead RR In IPL 2026

Many fans believed that Jadeja will be the captain of Rajasthan Royals this season. However, they were surprised to find out that Riyan Parag was named the captain of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026.