'Khaali Bartan Hi Toh Awaaz': Harbhajan Singh Responds To Sreesanth's 'Ring Fight' Challenge | VIDEO

Harbhajan Singh & S. Sreesanth. | (Image Credits: X)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has hit back at ex-teammate Sreesanth's comments over challenging him to a fight in the ring. Sreesanth reignited the debate with a podcast appearance, discussing the slapgate incident when Harbhajan hit the pacer after an IPL 2008 game.

The Kerala pacer further fueled the debate, asking whether the now politician had the 'guts' to step into the ring and fight him in a boxing style match.

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Harbhajan responds to Sreesanth's challenge

Harbhajan Singh meanwhile has put out a cryptic video which many believe is a response to Sreesanth's comments. The former India spinner, who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad alongside Sreesanth, indirectly directed the terms as 'nonsense'.

"Kisine bohot khub kaha hai ki karne do jo log bakwaas karte hain, karne do jo log bakwas karte hain, hamesha khaali bartan hi toh awaaz karte hain (Someone has beautifully told that let people do their nonsense, let people do their nonsense, it is the empty vesels itself that make the noise always)."

The feud dates back to the inaugural Indian Premier League season in 2008, when Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. The incident became one of the most controversial moments in Indian cricket history, leading to Harbhajan's suspension for the remainder of the tournament and disciplinary action from the BCCI.

Although the two cricketers appeared to have moved past the episode over the years, tensions resurfaced earlier in 2026. Sreesanth accused Harbhajan of profiting from an advertisement that referenced the Slapgate incident and claimed the former spinner earned a substantial amount from the campaign. He also revealed that he had blocked Harbhajan on social media and no longer considered him a friend.