'Kerala's Biggest Collab': Sanju Samson Drives Mohanlal In Epic KCL Season 3 Promo; Video Goes Viral

Cricket and cinema have come together in a star-studded crossover as Indian cricketer Sanju Samson and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal share the screen for a new promotional advertisement. The duo feature in a campaign for the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 3, creating a buzz among fans across the state. Their unexpected on-screen pairing has quickly become a talking point ahead of the tournament.

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Samson, one of India’s prominent wicketkeeper-batters, has become a major sporting icon in Kerala. His presence alongside Mohanlal brings together two of the state’s biggest fan bases in a single campaign. While Samson represents Kerala’s growing influence in Indian cricket, Mohanlal adds the glamour and reach of Malayalam cinema.

The third edition of the Kerala Cricket League is set to begin on August 20 at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The tournament is expected to bring together some of Kerala’s finest cricketing talent for another exciting season. With the league growing in popularity, the latest campaign aims to take KCL’s appeal beyond traditional cricket audiences.

Samson is among the rare cricketers from Kerala to have played for the Indian team. He did feature in the KCL