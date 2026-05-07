Keralam State Lottery Result: May 7, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Karunya Plus KN-622 Thursday Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya Plus KN-622 lottery draw will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-622 for Thursday, 07-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PN 756438 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SWATHY M R

Agency No.: K 8910

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PO 756438 PP 756438

PR 756438 PS 756438

PT 756438 PU 756438

PV 756438 PW 756438

PX 756438 PY 756438 PZ 756438

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PV 629477 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: MITHRAN B

Agency No.: C 3803

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PN 313556 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS

Agency No.: P 1859

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0378 0855 1264 2332 2850 3679 4205 4925 6112 7015 7355 7375 7685 7699 7862 8019 8293 8627 9013

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0083 2484 3574 4298 8267 9939

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0264 0577 0791 0795 1115 1574 3139 3347 5050 5082 5245 5849 6376 6492 6792 7079 7080 7294 7465 8066 8341 8851 9113 9334 9355

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0184 0318 0401 0901 1314 1677 2019 2195 2301 2420 2967 3034 3198 3438 3464 3554 3579 3711 3974 4017 4040 4056 4268 4339 4357 4380 4514 4577 4836 4841 4859 4876 5253 5404 5562 5596 5708 5879 5911 6009 6094 6233 6428 6523 6525 6540 6773 7124 7228 7277 7309 7449 7508 7534 7552 7687 7822 8033 8198 8490 8595 8750 8836 8874 8922 9265 9276 9311 9504 9518 9531 9600 9641 9664 9677 9760

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0005 0094 0151 0241 0357 0364 0510 0767 0819 1078 1090 1134 1206 1388 1697 2017 2618 2834 3001 3061 3263 3278 3721 3955 3989 4164 4406 4641 4767 4824 4867 4882 5049 5090 5099 5129 5138 5302 5386 5488 5641 5707 5712 5713 5829 6298 6498 6563 6688 6822 7146 7203 7237 7238 7298 7377 7590 7742 7808 7852 7984 8184 8204 8252 8283 8523 8542 8549 8779 8810 9012 9020 9045 9108 9253 9258 9281 9294 9515 9525 9790 9811 9817 9845

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0142 0162 0487 0488 0546 0719 0764 0799 0826 0845 0935 0974 0988 0999 1076 1142 1215 1307 1349 1442 1443 1502 1528 1544 1885 1902 1976 2002 2049 2144 2147 2171 2175 2187 2204 2400 2401 2437 2496 2591 2595 2688 2704 2761 2797 2819 2895 2905 2946 2997 3019 3072 3239 3257 3422 3483 3534 3762 4091 4142 4172 4181 4191 4336 4342 4383 4436 4582 4646 4654 4679 4754 5022 5070 5107 5113 5124 5230 5242 5280 5319 5377 5421 5455 5456 5469 5582 5595 5663 5684 5837 5910 5921 5924 6031 6066 6109 6163 6170 6226 6246 6313 6331 6440 6442 6455 6468 6524 6531 6594 6686 6762 6783 6806 6817 6825 7023 7177 7206 7290 7305 7360 7428 7505 7658 7732 7878 8036 8096 8212 8281 8435 8609 8646 8761 8946 9006 9019 9102 9155 9166 9175 9223 9288 9358 9446 9452 9458 9469 9492 9511 9604 9646 9659 9820 9851

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Karunya Plus KN-622 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.