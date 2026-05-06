Keralam State Lottery Result: May 6, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Dhanalekshmi DL-51 Tuesday Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Dhanalekshmi DL-51 lottery draw will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-51 for Tuesday, 06-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DG 932428 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: SANEESH P

Agency No.: W 852

DA 932428 DB 932428

DC 932428 DD 932428

DE 932428 DF 932428

DH 932428 DJ 932428

DK 932428 DL 932428 DM 932428

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DE 235118 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: P THANKARAJAN

Agency No.: T 2356

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DB 720029 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: RAMALINGAM R

Agency No.: Q 4791

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0166 0255 0631 1748 3295 3498 3714 5403 6613 7244 7319 7479 7511 7557 7611 8063 9034 9246 9595

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1352 2388 4211 7379 7471 7538

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0707 1056 2466 2570 3025 3231 3757 4265 4517 4664 4955 5012 5516 5540 6012 6216 7072 7299 7545 8354 8428 9073 9681 9825 9890

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0300 0373 0421 0558 0795 0855 0873 1006 1096 1134 1332 1623 1825 1981 2149 2487 2539 2717 2726 2900 3185 3194 3385 3477 3654 3751 4276 4370 4544 4580 4586 4684 4802 4825 4938 5031 5044 5067 5476 5798 5940 6065 6102 6120 6181 6234 6523 6573 6640 6876 6949 7044 7095 7351 7416 7503 7529 7548 7661 7694 7711 7970 8108 8130 8169 8387 8503 9067 9286 9435 9481 9633 9687 9885 9952 9959

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0046 0051 0137 0260 0327 0449 0645 0719 1002 1181 1333 1342 1402 1530 1611 1758 1802 1932 1982 2247 2377 2449 2543 2575 2780 2967 3091 3255 3356 3479 3497 3598 3620 3625 3663 3688 3696 3882 3908 4186 4283 4557 4617 4633 4708 4984 5039 5081 5401 5417 5419 5454 5491 5714 5794 5944 5972 6245 6281 6469 6537 6623 6643 6725 6727 6786 6848 6890 7030 7084 7233 7474 7657 7827 7876 7882 7958 8173 8257 8327 8345 8422 8558 8569 8575 8590 8801 8833 9029 9142 9156 9325 9478 9559 9903 9967

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0022 0027 0033 0120 0125 0176 0178 0201 0288 0400 0446 0448 0582 0588 0810 0858 0859 0880 0883 0974 1005 1069 1084 1093 1113 1242 1273 1292 1299 1445 1452 1484 1601 1631 1681 1771 1789 1849 1904 1908 1920 2057 2146 2191 2547 2603 2746 2899 2950 2976 3066 3104 3220 3234 3240 3275 3376 3457 3518 3596 3601 3613 3631 3690 3871 3934 3957 4061 4120 4152 4173 4386 4479 4494 4518 4629 4672 4725 4822 4903 4962 5013 5162 5190 5230 5233 5461 5520 5579 5614 5657 5670 5671 5943 6048 6182 6238 6322 6365 6441 6619 6744 6792 7098 7232 7242 7252 7627 7781 7830 7851 7946 7987 8037 8049 8127 8270 8465 8515 8616 8651 8730 8777 8972 8999 9040 9083 9324 9326 9383 9436 9543 9629 9636 9710 9867 9905 9988

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-518 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.