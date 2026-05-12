Keralam State Lottery Result: May 12, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Sthree Sakthi SS-519 Tuesday Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Sthree Sakthi SS-519 lottery draw will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-519 for Tuesday, 12-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SR 502927 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SRUTHI P V

Agency No.: C 5656

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 502927 SO 502927

SP 502927 SS 502927

ST 502927 SU 502927

SV 502927 SW 502927

SX 502927 SY 502927 SZ 502927

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

ST 629044 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: RABEECA BEEVI K

Agency No.: T 8877

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SV 550642 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: P V ALEXANDER

Agency No.: A 1867

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0780 1235 1305 1845 2117 2779 3171 3648 4387 4848 5015 5258 5962 7326 7794 7835 8016 8502 9261

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0592 3200 4033 5509 7296 7880

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0270 0315 0552 1162 1400 1459 1912 2218 2374 2670 2799 5078 5348 5374 5619 6053 6073 6719 7433 7978 8277 8306 8949 9087 9759

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0176 0184 0190 0376 0603 0645 1057 1394 1577 1731 1896 1909 2036 2061 2122 2536 3213 3241 3308 3354 3361 3441 3469 3544 4058 4400 4498 4758 4940 5155 5386 5815 5947 6172 6195 6378 6445 6462 6529 6645 6653 6685 7129 7256 7295 7383 7502 7574 7617 7719 7721 7782 8023 8198 8205 8330 8390 8528 8555 8557 8663 8695 8748 8774 8893 8939 9148 9295 9300 9566 9649 9702 9729 9830 9874 9894

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0047 0077 0240 0267 0316 0361 0483 0560 0573 0804 1019 1388 1415 1419 1693 1915 2072 2094 2290 2325 2485 2623 2629 2825 2993 3032 3247 3292 3296 3372 3555 3619 3655 3702 3705 3780 3827 3982 4068 4151 4284 4322 4505 4510 4594 4607 4612 4699 4875 5067 5108 5492 5698 5805 5989 5995 6009 6100 6628 6637 6644 6743 6900 6925 7039 7054 7059 7169 7301 7315 7572 7747 7791 7991 8136 8166 8333 8641 8690 8860 9121 9193 9497 9664 9679 9685 9754 9814 9818 9977

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0136 0216 0217 0220 0265 0429 0450 0487 0540 0554 0558 0575 0905 1004 1027 1029 1034 1106 1115 1290 1298 1317 1372 1381 1679 1709 1715 1796 1810 1878 1899 1968 2035 2255 2420 2484 2565 2592 2727 2769 2795 2816 2857 2921 3313 3601 3626 3694 3722 3798 3803 3819 3824 3832 4000 4099 4163 4396 4568 4573 4599 4609 4687 4701 4732 4759 4775 4777 4957 5140 5224 5230 5262 5274 5355 5550 5596 5716 5729 5785 5812 5894 5976 6043 6069 6109 6253 6277 6322 6391 6467 6478 6520 6609 6764 6774 6780 6869 6871 7199 7229 7271 7300 7309 7509 7575 7594 7652 7789 7826 7856 7901 7910 7919 7930 8080 8083 8128 8155 8211 8275 8316 8337 8368 8382 8419 8444 8542 8563 8618 8621 8736 8752 8825 8888 8954 9001 9019 9101 9167 9343 9382 9438 9653 9677 9747 9825 9832 9868 9943

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-519 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.