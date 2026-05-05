Kerala State Lottery Result: May 5, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Sthree Sakthi SS-518 Tuesday Weekly Draw

Kerala State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-518 lottery draw will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Kerala Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-518 for Tuesday, 05-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-518 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Kerala. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Kerala government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Kerala Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.