Kerala State Lottery Result: May 5, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Sthree Sakthi SS-518 Tuesday Weekly Draw

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-518 lottery draw will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.
The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.
When And Where To Check Results
The Kerala Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.
Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-518 for Tuesday, 05-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/
You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:
Prize Details
The Sthree Sakthi SS-518 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:
2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh
3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹500
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
How To Claim Prize
Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Kerala. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.
A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.
About Sthree Sakthi Lottery
The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Kerala government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.
Important Note
Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Kerala Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.
Disclaimer
FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.