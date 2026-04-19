Kerala Lottery Result: April 19, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-51 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-51 will be declared today, Sunday, April 19 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-51 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-51 for Sunday, 19-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MD 586155 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M P

Agency No.: H 1547

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 586155 MB 586155

MC 586155 ME 586155

MF 586155 MG 586155

MH 586155 MJ 586155

MK 586155 ML 586155 MM 586155

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MF 878649 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: AKHIL U M

Agency No.: T 9009

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

ML 174415 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: NEIL R

Agency No.: Q 4872

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0384 0855 1520 1791 1907 2043 3810 4735 5696 5861 7385 7441 8012 8421 8491 8978 9102 9243 9609

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0436 0690 5414 6786 7981 9287

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0123 0390 0858 1154 1795 2519 2817 2920 3034 3059 3386 3539 3734 3922 4475 4878 5365 5911 6001 7702 8016 8024 8763 9086 9535

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0023 0035 0059 0161 0249 0398 0514 0823 0910 1138 1147 1164 1194 1502 1656 1711 1869 1883 1950 2019 2097 2276 2300 2364 3303 3361 3465 3575 3640 3643 3929 4011 4097 4238 4257 4290 4396 4401 4451 4543 4648 4685 4923 4949 5152 5162 5469 6091 6120 6446 6458 6479 6610 6637 6707 6759 7145 7152 7227 7268 7487 7821 8014 8034 8211 8439 8482 8666 9015 9047 9153 9175 9191 9219 9643 9789

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0078 0211 0287 0326 0557 0590 0638 0851 0897 0960 1306 1321 1625 1820 1866 1925 1933 1976 2450 2500 2638 2924 3014 3017 3141 3217 3223 3278 3494 3531 3577 3642 3703 3718 3752 4036 4085 4187 4364 4467 4492 4657 4747 4886 4932 5035 5139 5142 5147 5336 5339 5551 5589 5798 5842 5870 5909 6298 6329 6406 6490 6605 6780 6938 6968 7119 7222 7291 7428 7548 7670 7671 7680 7699 7709 7739 7759 7833 7929 8105 8139 8188 8303 8636 8668 9332 9363 9539 9585 9597 9657 9781

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0005 0164 0192 0230 0245 0280 0377 0381 0419 0657 0734 1123 1169 1212 1294 1296 1367 1381 1433 1444 1477 1494 1583 1641 1743 1765 1787 1806 1898 2024 2076 2099 2301 2362 2522 2575 2620 2660 2723 2762 2764 2974 3067 3104 3119 3129 3144 3183 3272 3300 3316 3347 3372 3395 3424 3514 3525 3951 3960 3962 3987 4193 4325 4452 4544 4555 4718 4724 4726 4754 4946 4957 5040 5052 5157 5258 5275 5387 5633 5719 5788 5948 5964 6173 6242 6404 6514 6607 6713 6724 6739 6815 6880 6930 6970 7174 7201 7304 7305 7379 7458 7472 7605 7613 7891 7894 7911 7963 8004 8005 8020 8099 8197 8230 8265 8278 8286 8340 8418 8450 8538 8550 8624 8657 8665 8700 8762 8775 8805 8945 9161 9193 9301 9312 9321 9329 9354 9368 9437 9528 9530 9587 9625 9651 9660 9672 9720 9852 9895 9990

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-51: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.