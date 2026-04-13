Kerala Lottery Result Live, April 13, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-49 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-49 lottery results for Monday, April 13, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-49 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-49 for Monday, 13-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BA 153456 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: VILASINI M

Agency No.: M 4618

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BB 153456 BC 153456

BD 153456 BE 153456

BF 153456 BG 153456

BH 153456 BJ 153456

BK 153456 BL 153456 BM 153456

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BB 574048 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BALA MAHARAJAN

Agency No.: K 7592

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BB 293835 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: GIREESH V S

Agency No.: R 5476

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0784 2051 2331 3207 3409 3602 3677 3731 4494 5001 5005 5746 6515 6613 7456 8610 8624 9449 9790

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0123 4066 5353 6244 7750 8810

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0230 0303 0623 0900 1090 1128 1195 1849 2206 2229 2474 3534 4073 4373 4428 4722 4766 5573 5582 5702 6932 7228 7453 7720 9563

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0157 0162 0239 0339 0360 0429 0647 0695 0825 0832 0895 0917 0934 0961 1167 1759 1936 2073 2123 2183 2191 2339 2590 3152 3177 3223 3439 3662 3702 3831 4002 4100 4453 4548 4563 4618 4803 4917 5152 5301 5363 5404 5482 5684 5782 6012 6220 6222 6291 6428 6491 6525 6873 6888 7310 7543 7611 7709 7841 7969 8140 8223 8492 8541 8558 8644 8819 9007 9017 9025 9140 9296 9335 9594 9605 9813

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0024 0051 0080 0336 0455 0517 0538 0612 0716 0830 1069 1092 1293 1413 1419 1566 1708 1796 1880 1981 1999 2003 2075 2094 2165 2507 2849 3294 3299 3394 3444 3639 3682 3802 3860 3881 3905 3925 3950 4031 4067 4108 4206 4375 4425 4521 4610 4695 4725 4757 4811 4865 5201 5247 5281 5326 5330 5547 5981 6133 6280 6297 6373 6387 6508 6570 6682 6707 6733 6763 7144 7281 7365 7534 7624 7674 7730 7743 7875 7979 8063 8300 8383 8452 8562 8599 8655 8916 9056 9115 9129 9355 9459 9700

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0055 0068 0078 0347 0381 0395 0410 0463 0478 0491 0502 0539 0649 0804 0883 0943 0990 1263 1315 1454 1502 1510 1580 1644 1707 1719 1748 1758 1782 1793 1794 1826 1869 1932 2118 2152 2266 2312 2375 2383 2447 2453 2515 2563 2587 2760 3005 3089 3095 3265 3314 3397 3416 3482 3500 3633 3777 3792 4134 4140 4233 4403 4405 4407 4422 4501 4576 4673 4675 4691 4726 4812 4847 4957 5064 5115 5125 5162 5312 5492 5506 5625 5688 5690 5694 5760 5773 5909 5921 5943 5946 5992 6020 6036 6041 6163 6240 6480 6752 6771 6779 6855 6856 6912 7174 7204 7547 7585 7650 7708 7727 7803 7818 7819 7879 7912 7988 8066 8084 8168 8382 8478 8488 8501 8570 8578 8693 8700 8714 8751 8757 8830 8954 9241 9262 9472 9529 9597 9598 9657 9693 9735 9887 9895

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-49: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.