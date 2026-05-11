Keralam State Lottery Result: May 11, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Bhagyathara BT-53 Monday Lucky Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Bhagyathara BT-53 lottery draw will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-53 for Monday, 11-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BH 109041 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: P N SUDHEER

Agency No.: R 4658

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 109041 BB 109041

BC 109041 BD 109041

BE 109041 BF 109041

BG 109041 BJ 109041

BK 109041 BL 109041 BM 109041

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)Lottery

(Common to all series)

BJ 242045 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: USHA MURUKAN

Agency No.: K 6544

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BJ 580425 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SARATH P S

Agency No.: R 9838

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0017 0246 0896 0904 1263 3655 4704 5077 5464 6283 6424 7141 7673 7717 7767 8816 8991 9426 9828

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1373 1935 2013 5016 5953 9476

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0040 0800 0916 1004 1295 1607 1857 2163 2456 3406 4564 4824 6130 6204 6668 6732 7030 7830 8285 8497 8750 8752 8755 8972 9481

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0018 0217 0364 0398 0517 0827 0984 1247 1413 1704 1746 1748 1781 2228 2330 2901 2927 2931 3143 3157 3210 3289 3365 3435 3577 3855 3866 4026 4316 4345 4363 4383 4401 4617 4969 5006 5058 5695 5725 5821 5888 5978 5983 6174 6676 6717 6877 6893 6924 7021 7202 7302 7400 7444 7605 7803 7920 7926 7968 8038 8199 8200 8243 8273 8313 8354 8434 8569 8670 8722 9107 9260 9420 9542 9865 9984

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0011 0021 0193 0649 0792 0830 1179 1436 1632 1842 1965 2042 2074 2192 2211 2213 2220 2526 2619 2821 2937 3004 3028 3073 3185 3312 3402 3681 3840 3854 3892 4047 4494 4513 4581 4681 4694 4771 4788 4858 4979 5146 5223 5231 5333 5563 5589 5596 5598 5727 5833 5945 6017 6132 6462 6474 6614 6667 6699 6770 6811 6896 7004 7110 7115 7217 7218 7223 7253 7256 7381 7622 7684 7718 7964 8121 8194 8195 8230 8471 8612 8739 8839 8858 8894 8980 9043 9224 9580 9591 9595 9637 9723 9874

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0100 0221 0372 0435 0456 0469 0476 0559 0668 0686 0786 0844 0865 0880 1013 1041 1137 1190 1279 1280 1305 1308 1319 1323 1351 1405 1549 1569 1620 1640 1693 1890 1915 2046 2114 2317 2349 2590 2591 2595 2641 2645 2741 2810 2870 3064 3235 3257 3309 3324 3544 3589 3691 3752 3801 3838 3894 3897 4001 4063 4123 4155 4163 4266 4395 4511 4516 4612 4652 4675 4815 4841 4966 5024 5029 5082 5090 5163 5176 5339 5353 5424 5495 5904 6011 6019 6024 6051 6110 6142 6166 6236 6248 6259 6321 6327 6338 6469 6523 6524 6546 6547 6671 6771 6778 6782 6817 6948 6974 7003 7066 7067 7122 7128 7405 7459 7610 7625 7693 7699 7758 7788 7814 7919 7995 8119 8187 8348 8370 8378 8532 8842 9070 9081 9182 9251 9488 9496 9597 9608 9671 9725 9773 9891

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Bhagyathara BT-53 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Bhagyathara Lottery

The Bhagyathara lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.