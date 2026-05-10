Keralam State Lottery Result: May 10, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Samrudhi SM-54 Sunday Weekly Draw | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Samrudhi SM-54 lottery draw will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-54 for Tuesday, 10-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MX 902016 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: REJI K

Agency No.: P 5221

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MN 902016 MO 902016

MP 902016 MR 902016

MS 902016 MT 902016

MU 902016 MV 902016

MW 902016 MY 902016 MZ 902016

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MU 698662 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: THOMAS P P

Agency No.: E 7804

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MS 230946 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: MOHAMMED YASEEN

Agency No.: T 2441

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-Lottery

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1703 1985 2482 3166 4495 4797 4979 6373 6450 6807 6971 7134 7740 8166 8211 8707 8838 9692 9958

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0076 0370 0437 6256 8496 8833

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0459 0695 0866 1624 2020 2104 2717 3295 4119 4536 4723 5065 5197 5306 5581 5617 5936 6435 6933 7070 7335 7393 7705 8790 9830

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0119 0241 0335 0494 0507 0840 0965 1086 1616 1877 2131 2222 2275 2519 2562 2571 2575 2592 2687 3021 3409 3621 3710 4063 4229 4241 4270 4488 4603 4787 5123 5269 5390 5405 5538 5677 5809 5923 5957 6123 6338 6420 6584 6600 6629 6714 6745 6954 6966 7015 7128 7177 7194 7397 7430 8026 8088 8157 8172 8305 8398 8432 8493 8524 8854 8887 9250 9298 9336 9405 9664 9694 9773 9924 9954 9964

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0051 0103 0147 0254 0256 0620 0631 0685 0731 0770 1038 1062 1156 1431 1551 1678 1870 1899 2088 2137 2270 2329 2385 2686 2778 2821 3138 3293 3335 3441 3448 3509 3602 3820 3859 3988 4032 4494 4559 4599 4641 4734 4832 4837 5121 5596 5667 5934 5937 6141 6191 6283 6324 6504 6545 6548 6713 6773 6804 6884 6894 7108 7148 7336 7353 7418 7693 7770 7772 7788 7929 7995 8042 8064 8145 8194 8209 8282 8380 8394 8423 8514 8599 8935 9081 9181 9233 9408 9480 9676 9907 9915

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0001 0005 0032 0129 0206 0282 0317 0343 0374 0376 0390 0404 0442 0448 0451 0546 0590 0659 0690 0806 0831 0865 0897 1283 1486 1492 1523 1590 1636 1842 1993 2010 2150 2156 2347 2379 2398 2447 2617 2659 2759 2795 2926 2951 2980 3002 3097 3110 3133 3148 3210 3211 3218 3240 3242 3296 3385 3392 3421 3486 3544 3743 3756 3843 3880 3884 4598 4684 4719 4727 4764 4770 4774 4878 4912 4917 4957 5198 5236 5240 5263 5278 5364 5536 5591 5739 5791 5805 5869 5970 5996 6129 6149 6202 6208 6220 6290 6305 6335 6370 6399 6431 6451 6483 6672 6689 6841 6857 6895 6914 6960 6993 7062 7201 7225 7494 7546 7583 7710 7792 8077 8118 8132 8223 8278 8335 8399 8409 8429 8561 8885 9022 9046 9122 9123 9226 9282 9300 9395 9411 9425 9478 9594 9609 9641 9659 9754 9829 9919 9997

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-518 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Sthree Sakthi Lottery

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Tuesday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.