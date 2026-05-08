Keralam State Lottery Result: May 8, 2026 Live - Watch Live Streaming Of Winners List Of Suvarna Keralam SK 51 Live! Friday's Weekly Draw

Keralam Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Suvarna Keralam SK 51 lottery draw will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026. The live draw is expected to begin at around 2:55 PM and the official results will be released later in the day.

The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People waiting for the results can check the winning numbers once they are announced.

When And Where To Check Results

The Keralam Lottery Department will publish the official result online at around 4:30 PM. Participants can check the results on official lottery websites after the announcement.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK 51 for Friday, 08-05-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RE 355123 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RA 355123 RB 355123

RC 355123 RD 355123

RF 355123 RG 355123

RH 355123 RJ 355123

RK 355123 RL 355123 RM 355123

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RC 104788 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: PRASANTH P

Agency No.: E 10531

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RF 609705 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: K R JAYAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: P 2536

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0592 1816 2301 2580 3756 4173 4339 4622 5568 6947 7173 7339 7378 7517 7779 7977 8461 9102 9772

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0239 0626 1426 2215 2793 4611

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0170 0392 0408 0615 1019 1529 1829 2022 2272 3612 4117 4682 4790 4866 5450 5780 7143 7560 7776 8221 8851 9005 9273 9474 9557

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0209 0231 0262 0295 0337 0366 0454 0465 0522 0634 0723 0749 0788 0832 0894 1122 1123 1204 1318 1512 1544 1663 1679 1879 2010 2065 2492 2682 2685 2837 2884 3320 3418 3477 3560 3564 3593 3623 3814 3878 3952 4028 4394 4584 4990 5168 5341 5392 5457 5510 5619 5839 5904 6014 6398 6604 6648 7463 7494 7509 7526 7827 8008 8333 8542 8581 8866 8940 9195 9206 9248 9365 9371 9627 9834 9966

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0057 0187 0311 0349 0405 0487 0581 0657 0851 0999 1044 1189 1193 1424 1658 1728 1811 1814 1838 2084 2398 2639 2758 2805 2929 3271 3428 3521 3620 3670 3694 4149 4235 4420 4493 4546 4571 4590 4909 5035 5055 5163 5217 5491 5586 5924 5992 6078 6373 6559 6570 6608 6667 6692 6801 6812 6813 6900 6901 6923 7004 7052 7182 7281 7433 7510 7593 7963 7990 8114 8130 8329 8344 8399 8411 8540 8781 8785 8873 8892 8926 8929 9071 9180 9335 9453 9752 9805 9884 9916 9918 9945

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0034 0107 0152 0237 0242 0388 0473 0474 0533 0550 0591 0640 0794 0906 0909 0978 1092 1178 1213 1359 1413 1442 1463 1498 1523 1621 1682 1877 1942 1945 2115 2235 2316 2427 2476 2479 2659 2823 2947 3103 3136 3255 3337 3426 3530 3543 3549 3596 3678 3696 3717 3731 3752 3768 4060 4118 4253 4259 4288 4305 4361 4407 4445 4468 4473 4556 4675 5021 5038 5053 5153 5258 5340 5460 5468 5607 5665 5703 5705 5877 5899 5925 5953 5961 6123 6152 6193 6217 6283 6295 6329 6404 6494 6504 6594 6993 7018 7097 7107 7250 7310 7417 7507 7564 7573 7676 7864 7953 7993 8012 8034 8067 8074 8115 8169 8198 8296 8350 8431 8449 8599 8617 8628 8769 8812 8865 8880 8912 8970 9109 9172 9188 9223 9255 9312 9382 9458 9506 9556 9698 9720 9737 9836

You can also watch the live streaming of the lottery draw here:

Prize Details

The Suvarna Keralam SK 51 lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore. Other prize categories include:

2nd Prize: ₹30 lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 lakh

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How To Claim Prize

Winners who get up to ₹5,000 can claim the amount from authorised lottery shops in Keralam. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners need to submit their ticket at a bank or a government lottery office along with valid ID proof.

A tax of 30% is deducted from the prize amount, and agents receive a 12% commission.

About Suvarna Keralam Lottery

The Suvarna Keralam lottery is run by the Keralam government and is held every Friday. It was started to support women’s welfare programmes in the state.

Important Note

Players can also check the authenticity of their tickets using the Keralam Lottery barcode scanner feature provided by the department.

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.