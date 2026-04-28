Keralam Lottery Result: April 28, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot! | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Keralam Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Keralam State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Keralam Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-517 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Keralam Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-517 for Tuesday, 28-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

ST 878851

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

(Remaining all series)

SN 878851 SO 878851

SP 878851 SR 878851

SS 878851 SU 878851

SV 878851 SW 878851

SX 878851 SY 878851 SZ 878851

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SY 265412

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SU 718094

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1246 2080 2437 2483 3076 3831 4175 4614 5056 5123 5531 5825 6613 6661 7578 7756 7990 8966 9939

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1800 2896 6963 7162 7952 8499

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0425 0524 1010 1086 1119 1491 1586 1596 1615 2109 2894 3365 3571 4468 4660 4681 4747 6064 6384 7080 8183 8261 8916 9617 9976

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0204 0291 0513 0552 0798 0984 1046 1059 1088 1099 1231 1399 1620 1646 1690 1780 1910 2336 2497 2532 2736 2825 2844 2850 2951 3087 3575 3666 3886 3893 4196 4239 4334 4577 4597 4629 4679 5010 5112 5210 5251 5484 5757 5915 5927 5960 6094 6598 6959 6972 6994 7084 7190 7323 7525 7679 7786 7869 7927 8121 8479 8703 8733 8834 8864 8865 8871 9193 9230 9335 9365 9421 9558 9623 9716 9745

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0010 0105 0189 0212 0255 0597 0669 0732 0850 0969 1131 1134 1211 1325 1351 1389 1524 1551 1591 1892 1912 2033 2090 2167 2362 2408 2462 2753 2770 2790 2794 2814 2841 2848 2890 3003 3016 3129 3180 3249 3434 3541 3796 3982 4015 4047 4128 4288 4457 4619 5317 5359 5473 5488 5712 5967 6009 6369 6456 6515 6938 6944 7027 7057 7059 7123 7291 7399 7774 7806 7876 7996 8116 8201 8332 8375 8469 8504 8748 8847 9053 9276 9300 9561 9739 9757 9827 9892 9893 9924

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0678 8931 2403 2822 3450 4441 8685 9817 9585 7088 9540 7691 6968 1401 9813 6101 5740 6195 2362 0917 7968 6842 8688 1686 3581 5600 0424 8342 2475 9689 5022 7545 8216 4339 0441 3531 3001 2350 9747 5009 0199 4292 3158 6694 8716 3994 7867 9194 9565 6791 4733 7634 4824 3448 4408 3463 1826 4602 9053 9368 8604 0251 8331 4920 5686 8165 4579 2857 8460 3380 9204 0921 5077 0276 7689 5826 3697 0695 0272 2113 8248 9203 0396 2258 4751 8219 1499 0394 9667 5722 6210 1379 2576 2972 4143 9590 3746 6766 4851 6252 8221 4289 9395 0256 9031 5232 1807 1936 7919 6931 2024 5098 6275 5224 8914 1041 8081 4736 2872 0796 5643 2028 0389 8777 8393 8212 2383 9227 8497 0771 0170 6779 4238 0091 8235 6218 6261 9370 0604 7295 7533 5222 5694 1300 8503 4447 6951 1865 9695

What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Keralam?

The Keralam Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-517: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.