Keralam Lottery Result Live, April 27, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-51 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Keralam: The wait is finally over for Keralam lottery enthusiasts! The Keralam Bhagyathara BT-51 lottery results for Monday, April 27, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Keralam Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-51 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-51 for Monday, 27-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BC 569038 (ENAKULAM)

Agent Name: SUJANAPRIYAN C P

Agency No.: E 5691

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 569038 BB 569038

BD 569038 BE 569038

BF 569038 BG 569038

BH 569038 BJ 569038

BK 569038 BL 569038 BM 569038

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BC 866899 PATTAMBI

Agent Name: PRABHU A

Agency No.: P6491

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BB 835444 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: BIJI VARGHESE

Agency No.: K 7071

4th Prize Rs.5.000/

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0797 0863 1160 1175 1444 1820 2424 3792 3982 5079 5392 5413 5972 6727 7769 8257 8715 8933 9548

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0808 4151 4372 6100 6708 9629

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0197 0250 0410 0868 1315 1505 1850 2307 2432 3731 4118 5456 5470 5904 6245 6458 6541 6610 6622 6675 6745 7482 7485 8528 8902

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0150 0237 0278 0405 0678 0716 1311 1455 1750 1883 1936 1937 2068 2423 2485 2509 2659 2812 3117 3261 3290 3457 3496 3639 3770 3783 3957 4192 4543 4614 4707 5048 5173 5192 5303 5642 5901 5994 6177 6248 6304 6359 6657 6667 6920 7269 7595 7616 7750 7874 8232 8304 8369 8482 8535 8593 8595 8753 8764 8845 8918 9073 9158 9252 9257 9268 9290 9296 9379 9414 9416 9577 9678 9796 9835 9875

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0046 0057 0114 0173 0253 0389 0764 0835 0906 1086 1098 1366 1376 1580 1716 1794 1801 1879 1917 2101 2242 2494 2703 2840 3189 3265 3291 3544 3545 3589 3601 3717 3727 3936 4132 4147 4310 4503 4528 4820 4840 4925 4958 5092 5190 5227 5401 5412 5415 5562 5637 5691 5814 5951 6067 6120 6251 6263 6387 6467 6590 6627 6637 7031 7144 7166 7245 7459 7514 7556 7562 7795 8058 8162 8330 8334 8441 8505 8831 8862 8940 8953 9024 9058 9142 9183 9200 9228 9292 9511 9788 9816 9868 9938

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0098 0119 0177 0188 0360 0487 0517 0665 0705 0708 0750 0882 0925 0950 1037 1046 1084 1191 1203 1287 1356 1430 1451 1536 1563 1648 1728 1804 1857 1904 1918 1992 2005 2236 2241 2397 2404 2467 2474 2486 2507 2533 2534 2693 2707 2712 2737 3043 3058 3181 3212 3316 3407 3437 3543 3591 3777 3813 3986 4004 4149 4390 4397 4465 4472 4495 4536 4577 4646 4824 4906 4981 5005 5168 5286 5303 5503 5570 5632 5713 5763 5827 5921 5940 6023 6025 6028 6048 6051 6068 6087 6228 6301 6378 6379 6423 6432 6469 6518 6660 6845 6988 7085 7120 7143 7247 7280 7291 7338 7341 7600 7605 7647 7765 7838 7932 8036 8055 8123 8129 8287 8315 8325 8340 8365 8385 8459 8470 8471 8655 8849 8868 8941 9137 9159 9312 9394 9588 9606 9642 9708 9747 9900 9982

What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

The Keralam lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-51: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.