Keralam Lottery Result: April 26, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-52 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Lottery Result for Keralam Samrudhi SM-52 will be declared today, Sunday, April 26 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Keralam Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Keralam Samrudhi SM-52 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-52 for Sunday, 26-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MO 550672

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MS 849398

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MN 206929

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0577 0854 1142 1214 1892 2500 3728 4158 6592 6785 7268 7463 7853 7857 8259 8607 8804 9472 9918

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0335 1838 2164 2909 4955 5101

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

6982 6893 0586 0757 8626 8388 7207 3287 5565 9518 2735 2516 7651 1949 1725 4716 7215...

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

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8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

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9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

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What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

Keralam lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Keralam government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-52: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of KeralamSambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.