Keralam Lottery Result: March 25, 2026 - Karunya KR-751 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya KR-751 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, March 25 at 3 PM. The official Keralam lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-751 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Keralam lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-751 for Saturday, 25-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KY 794625 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: A SURESH BABU

Agency No.: R 6544

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 794625 KO 794625

KP 794625 KR 794625

KS 794625 KT 794625

KU 794625 KV 794625

KW 794625 KX 794625 KZ 794625

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KN 555454 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: C PAKYALEKSHNI

Agency No.: K 5714

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KP 875040 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: AYYAPPAN

Agency No.: Q 7739

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0506 0709 1372 1952 2478 3596 4007 4338 4639 4910 5119 5391 5550 5669 6716 7245 7529 8693 9446

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2416 4409 4835 7113 7869 8112

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0393 0942 1098 1319 1706 1911 2713 2831 2840 2846 3093 3307 4364 5528 5998 6313 6866 7100 7697 7864 7943 8016 8838 9015 9257

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0152 0170 0296 0318 0426 0508 0852 0856 0944 0998 1008 1279 1392 1558 1572 1581 1589 1677 1690 1787 1839 2537 2757 3003 3007 3033 3040 3101 3253 3290 3441 3574 3814 4137 4206 4365 4394 4554 4647 4693 4726 4949 5043 5127 5189 5278 5642 5779 5873 5887 5937 5972 6069 6249 6620 6672 7095 7198 7465 7709 7780 8377 8443 8496 8596 8684 8697 8724 8850 9009 9341 9431 9468 9818 9926 9974

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0190 0202 0251 0379 0558 0607 0646 1027 1107 1183 1213 1233 1543 1557 1569 1696 1716 1745 1755 1959 1965 2147 2150 2300 2459 2699 2788 3045 3353 3518 3724 3757 3872 4057 4145 4331 4517 4558 4619 4864 4870 5021 5141 5144 5443 5453 5457 5503 5541 5632 5682 5771 5910 5923 5933 5940 5991 6033 6147 6240 6261 6277 6389 6390 6440 6488 6621 6981 7116 7202 7380 7530 7537 7579 7609 7928 8057 8188 8193 8251 8404 8493 8500 8689 8755 8857 9016 9129 9233 9238 9563 9585

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0030 0142 0231 0273 0313 0316 0350 0419 0520 0525 0581 0588 0700 0710 0721 0741 0789 0816 0829 0872 0930 1056 1294 1328 1357 1437 1489 1592 1596 1620 1874 1891 1936 1987 2080 2092 2161 2203 2228 2317 2380 2414 2502 2569 2627 2838 2863 3023 3077 3104 3191 3283 3365 3453 3546 3583 3636 3752 3774 3805 3894 3907 3938 3998 4043 4068 4123 4359 4529 4633 4700 4736 4837 4984 5033 5135 5165 5201 5290 5404 5501 5652 5685 5786 5970 6017 6116 6149 6221 6413 6444 6462 6550 6602 6647 6731 6777 6784 7120 7186 7197 7299 7419 7426 7445 7528 7580 7600 7650 7703 7704 7727 7770 7818 7876 7878 7930 7940 7956 8040 8153 8159 8222 8376 8461 8688 9005 9060 9080 9345 9380 9408 9421 9437 9494 9603 9606 9637 9655 9782 9800 9810 9985 9999

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Keralam lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Keralam lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Keralam Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Keralam Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Keralam Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.