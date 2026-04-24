Keralam Lottery Result: April 24, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 50 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Keralam Lottery for Keralam Suvarna Keralam SK-450 on Friday, April 24, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-50 for Friday, 24-4-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RW 211038 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: BEEMA P M

Agency No.: E 8847

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RN 211038 RO 211038

RP 211038 RR 211038

RS 211038 RT 211038

RU 211038 RV 211038

RX 211038 RY 211038 RZ 211038

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RO 735760 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: P R SAJIMON

Agency No.: K 3756

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RS 285978 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SUBI P A

Agency No.: R 5716

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0438 0451 0593 1159 2384 2410 2508 3192 3961 4012 4302 5922 6501 6692 7206 7646 8594 8948 9055

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0887 1046 2294 3732 3944 4555

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0411 1328 1836 1941 1999 2734 3191 5280 5424 5519 5525 5544 6214 6866 7595 7608 7777 7857 8087 8919 9039 9491 9641 9793 9891

7th Prize Rs 500

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0002 0698 0792 1016 1057 1255 1316 1400 2028 2179 2201 2287 2569 2648 2807 2845 2957 3047 3250 3500 3565 3668 3725 3837 3915 3922 3934 3952 4369 4582 4594 4644 4680 4726 4890 4946 4968 5004 5056 5350 5695 5772 5830 6054 6126 6131 6192 6511 6631 6872 6874 7013 7303 7537 7664 7768 7835 8187 8397 8403 8481 8516 8604 8679 8721 8875 8998 9051 9099 9156 9467 9709 9711 9739 9898 9940

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0035 0039 0198 0222 0305 0686 0971 1297 1350 1353 1543 1546 1586 1667 1693 1716 1728 1880 2164 2349 2369 2387 2564 2642 2733 2761 2865 3171 3198 3297 3303 3305 3306 3578 3679 3799 3815 3828 3829 3857 4180 4509 4612 4629 4651 4674 4787 4805 4908 5122 5218 5384 5426 5535 5740 5784 6088 6099 6288 6496 6613 6645 6691 6856 6858 6884 6942 6947 7086 7118 7405 7708 7757 8364 8372 8672 8793 8909 8993 9147 9226 9320 9380 9412 9514 9617 9664 9733 9754 9950 9997 9999

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

8819 4327 2951 1309 5190 5819 8428 8456 2155 8444 6868 6815 9820 8107 1769 5568 9133 9744 5071 3252 1109 6670 8075 7582 3615 4340 8799 3729 9499 4227 9590 2779 2532 1112 3576 8402 5874 8684 8238 1665 6053 9353 0318 2527 2791 1892 7423 0450 4534 2903 8199 8791 0023 7887 9421 5362 3487 7515 3692 2843 8255 8529 1548 0510 6999 5646 8021 1971 9797 4767 7491 0633 8305 0882 0258 9746 3233 5989 1942 7676 2063 5003 3472 9374 7229 5382 3780 6849 9540 3502 0555 6734 7874 3027 7439 9033 7480 4592 3804 4405 4159 1634 8628 7234 9809 3217 6749 5411 5318 5087 2322 8935 7343 3086 8285 6133 9608 3532 2448 2805 3437 7275 5922 2472 4351 4049 9800 0578 9070 3187 6068 6634 5518 2948 9059 2319 8720 2177

What is Keralam Lottery?

Keralam is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

Keralam lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Keralam government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-50: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.