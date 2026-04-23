Keralam Lottery Result: April 23, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-620 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Keralam Karunya Plus KN-620 lottery results for Thursday, April 23, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Keralam Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Keralam Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Keralam Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-620 for Thursday, 23-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PO 384654 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: BIJU T

Agency No.: E 6672

PN 384654 PP 384654

PR 384654 PS 384654

PT 384654 PU 384654

PV 384654 PW 384654

PX 384654 PY 384654 PZ 384654

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PT 566485 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: C S BABU

Agency No.: A 4806

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PP 163187 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: TOMY C I

Agency No.: R 13275

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0461 0831 1260 3179 4305 4589 4709 5381 5737 6269 6789 7691 8181 8670 8678 8710 8781 9254 9874

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5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0750 1143 1433 4272 5656 7616

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0336 0660 0778 1315 1409 2192 2351 2366 2598 2896 3457 3696 3886 4066 4627 4712 5570 5770 6045 6144 6697 7451 8200 9330 9500

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0059 0135 0158 0206 0310 0403 0417 0727 0766 0800 0912 1053 1070 1243 1258 1432 1472 1504 1570 1666 1935 1967 2015 2169 2288 2414 2617 2760 2785 2876 2907 2997 3026 3334 3395 3549 3706 3718 3860 4262 4414 4753 4807 5102 5209 5299 5375 5436 6073 6639 6881 6895 6921 7054 7644 7684 7722 8258 8277 8425 8431 8468 8486 8634 8752 8800 8808 9000 9139 9142 9225 9322 9433 9518 9896 9967

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0110 0166 0201 0211 0303 0307 0411 0578 0856 0984 0993 1206 1353 1486 1639 1705 1774 1859 1938 1992 2049 2227 2322 2665 2930 3506 3660 3681 3927 3961 4062 4235 4268 4277 4319 4445 4476 4670 4708 4723 4877 5009 5073 5124 5201 5232 5234 5552 5678 5832 6050 6100 6110 6267 6319 6399 6424 6456 6555 6978 7044 7172 7189 7291 7415 8005 8037 8116 8141 8273 8376 8377 8536 8738 8811 8954 8997 9050 9229 9326 9499 9680 9784 9827

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0279 0309 0407 0502 0536 0678 0730 0741 0843 0847 0890 0933 1032 1081 1095 1104 1232 1273 1493 1522 1676 1696 1744 2033 2127 2165 2229 2241 2268 2279 2480 2509 2616 2634 2639 2667 2722 2791 2800 2933 3060 3154 3209 3299 3345 3369 3435 3584 3590 3645 3703 3785 3801 3843 3864 3873 4012 4037 4106 4199 4210 4252 4336 4427 4450 4502 4513 4669 4733 4744 4795 5013 5133 5190 5194 5243 5260 5268 5287 5313 5395 5397 5410 5427 5461 5650 5660 5685 5763 5989 6012 6016 6086 6207 6280 6353 6386 6423 6593 6654 6686 6786 6901 6966 6980 7041 7067 7127 7226 7390 7395 7608 7621 7796 7941 8032 8071 8114 8146 8209 8233 8245 8297 8321 8325 8329 8395 8400 8408 8430 8616 8713 8718 8798 8813 8822 8898 8907 8909 9086 9112 9127 9172 9335 9384 9465 9582 9597 9608 9650 9717 9729 9809 9838 9856 9888

What is Keralam Lottery?

The Keralam Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Keralam set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Keralam State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Keralam Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Keralam Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Keralam?

Keralam lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Keralam government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Keralam lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Keralam Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-620: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Keralam Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.