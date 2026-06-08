Kerala Police Uses Viral AI VIDEO Of Rishabh Pant Knocking Down Drone Camera To Spread 'Privacy' Awareness | X

The Kerala Police have used a viral Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated video of Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant to spread awareness about privacy. The viral video shows that Rishabh Pant knocks down a drone camera on the field while batting. Rishabh hits a massive shot which goes on to hit a drone camera above the ground after which the drone falls to the ground. The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are reacting to it claiming that it is an AI-generated video.

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Several social media users mistook as a genuine incident which occurred during the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match in Mullanpur. However, the video turned out to be AI-generated as the video shows that a white ball hits the drone camera while Test matches are played using red ball.

The Kerala Police shared the video on its official social media account to spread awareness about the consequences of intruding someone's privacy and life with mobile cameras.

The Kerala Police shared the video with caption, "For those who bring mobile cameras into someone else's life and privacy, this is to know. Man's sorrow, death, crisis of land, accidents are becoming means for some to gather viewers on social media. Unnecessary interventions and intrusion of privacy are a challenge to basic human rights and freedom."

It further stated, "It should be remembered that the Right to Privacy (Right to Privacy) guaranteed by the Indian Constitution is a fundamental right. Copying or disseminating a person's private footage without their permission can lead to legal action. According to the Information Technology Act, 2000 - Section 66E, copying or disseminating pictures or videos violating the privacy of a person is an offence that can be imprisoned for up to 3 years and a fine of up to 2 lakh rupees. (Ai Generated video)."