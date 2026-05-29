'Goenka Ne Dhakke Maar Ke...': Sacked Or Resigned? Netizens Allege 'Forced Decision' As Rishabh Pant Quits As LSG Captain |

In a shocking development ahead of the next IPL season, Rishabh Pant has stepped down as captain of Lucknow Super Giants following the franchise’s disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. The team officially confirmed the news through a statement, claiming that Pant himself requested to be relieved from captaincy duties.

Pant, who joined the franchise in a record-breaking ₹27 crore price, had been leading the side since his arrival. However, LSG endured a forgettable season this year, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just four wins and failing to qualify for the playoffs once again.

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Netizens Reactions:

Soon after the announcement surfaced online, social media was flooded with reactions from fans and netizens. While some supported the decision, many speculated that the move may not have been entirely voluntary. Several users alleged that the franchise management and owners may have played a role behind the scenes.

One user wrote, "Goenka ne Dhakke mar ke nikala hai.. kha gya ye pant poori team ko."

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While one user commented, "Rishabh arrived as LSG's biggest signing and captain. A resignation this soon would raise many questions!"

Requested 😂😂 we all know LSG kicked him out of captaincy.. Will release him also — Aashish Rupareliya (@fafdafunnies) May 29, 2026

One user quipped, "Requested! we all know LSG kicked him out of captaincy.. Will release him also."