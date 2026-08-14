Kerala Messi Event Controversy: BJP Demands CBI Probe Into Alleged Fraud & GST Issues | X

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Messi event fraud linked to Reporter TV and its owners, even as the former Finance Minister and CPI-M leader K.N. Balagopal refused to answer questions on alleged GST dues connected with the visit of football superstar Lionel Messi to Kerala in 2025, which failed to take place.

BJP seeks CBI probe

State BJP General Secretary S. Suresh demanded that the V.D. Satheesan government hand over the investigation to the CBI, saying that the controversy had international dimensions involving Argentina, Embassies, apart from alleged financial irregularities.

He alleged that the state government's name had been misused in the proposed Messi event and called for a comprehensive probe into the financial transactions involved.

He also demanded a criminal case into the alleged GST evasion and said those found responsible should face legal action, including arrest wherever warranted.

Suresh also alleged that serious charges had surfaced against the previous LDF government and sought a probe into allegations of political protection being extended to those involved.

Political allegations intensify

He warned the Satheesan government against entering into any political understanding with former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to suppress or delay the investigation.

The BJP leader also claimed that the alleged intermediary (sponsor) in the Messi event faced around 19 cases, including cheating cases, and demanded that the entire financial and international dimensions of the controversy be examined by Central agencies.

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Balagopal responds to questions

Meanwhile, Balagopal, who served as the Kerala Finance Minister from 2021 to 2026 and now sits in the Opposition front row alongside Vijayan, faced questions on the alleged non-payment of GST linked to the principal sponsor of the Messi event.

Known for his sharp responses on public finance during his ministerial tenure, Balagopal offered little on Friday.

He said he did not have any papers on the matter and suggested that officials might know more.

The response was particularly notable given Balagopal's repeated criticism of the Centre over Kerala's finances and devolution of funds while he was the Finance Minister.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)