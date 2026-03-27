Kerala Lottery Result: March 27, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 46 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-46 on Friday, March 27, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-46 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, March 27, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-46 for Friday, 27-3-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RO 369057 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: THOMAS V BABU

Agency No.: H 2818

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RN 369057 RP 369057

RR 369057 RS 369057

RT 369057 RU 369057

RV 369057 RW 369057

RX 369057 RY 369057 RZ 369057

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RR 419443 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: MANIYAMMAL MURUKAN

Agency No.: K 6708

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RZ 843990 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: RAJESH BABU S R

Agency No.: E 4583

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1149 1627 1802 2209 2428 2725 3097 3632 3967 4605 4981 5796 7436 8092 8370 8515 8949 9544 9807

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2191 3212 5390 5852 8762 9023

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0037 0165 0381 1058 1500 2069 2088 2122 2791 4561 4730 4736 4968 5288 5294 5686 5822 5846 7043 7366 7842 7899 8309 9328 9381

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0043 0724 0995 1080 1139 1308 1386 1530 1563 1856 1977 2158 2190 2197 2396 2426 2555 2715 2808 2980 3078 3137 3150 3243 3250 3296 3592 3759 3812 4027 4031 4129 4238 4348 4360 4499 4613 4719 4770 4902 5039 5077 5216 5258 5394 5579 5625 5639 5862 6116 6388 6465 6487 6495 6631 6811 7082 7123 7178 7291 8077 8283 8335 8734 9053 9150 9379 9387 9486 9550 9610 9713 9765 9791 9843 9913

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0030 0283 0291 0337 0616 0677 0796 0925 0931 0972 1125 1262 1318 1570 1761 1797 1853 1878 2344 2411 2514 2587 2600 2892 3094 3102 3114 3209 3358 3388 3522 3566 3580 3640 3696 3728 3825 4009 4036 4113 4251 4310 4335 4449 4612 4652 4655 4721 4884 5140 5185 5311 5397 5409 5699 5726 6061 6502 6593 6596 6695 6761 6815 6844 6903 6989 7021 7344 7396 7399 7424 7744 7922 7931 8033 8043 8083 8123 8340 8356 8425 8437 8511 8633 8775 8824 8837 9215 9488 9803 9867 9870

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0120 0190 0205 0221 0288 0296 0509 0613 0687 0910 1081 1089 1142 1152 1461 1480 1503 1642 1663 1725 1732 1825 1852 1857 1866 1874 1896 1911 2056 2065 2104 2121 2296 2303 2306 2348 2465 2489 2540 2552 2590 2645 2784 2816 2878 2890 2894 3070 3133 3250 3305 3490 3621 3691 3697 3917 3996 4024 4106 4208 4225 4240 4338 4446 4551 4614 4763 4813 4942 5012 5132 5164 5187 5190 5198 5231 5548 5685 5732 5740 5767 5809 5832 6129 6240 6250 6271 6328 6344 6398 6408 6422 6468 6589 6607 6628 6725 6816 6846 6853 6996 7044 7132 7191 7252 7356 7361 7369 7665 7696 7805 7867 7947 8034 8099 8135 8180 8278 8336 8553 8608 8622 8798 8811 8812 8827 8834 8892 8940 8952 9005 9131 9218 9278 9394 9403 9421 9533 9568 9594 9634 9639 9819 9988

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-46: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.