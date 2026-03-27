 Kerala Lottery Result: March 27, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 46 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
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HomeSportsKerala Lottery Result: March 27, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 46 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: March 27, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 46 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
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Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-46 on Friday, March 27, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-46 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, March 27, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-46 for Friday, 27-3-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RO 369057 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: THOMAS V BABU

Agency No.:  H 2818

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RN 369057  RP 369057

RR 369057  RS 369057

RT 369057  RU 369057

RV 369057  RW 369057

RX 369057  RY 369057  RZ 369057

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RR 419443 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: MANIYAMMAL MURUKAN

Agency No.: K 6708

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RZ 843990 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: RAJESH BABU S R

Agency No.: E 4583

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1149  1627  1802  2209  2428  2725  3097  3632  3967  4605  4981  5796  7436  8092  8370  8515  8949  9544  9807

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2191  3212  5390  5852  8762  9023

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0037  0165  0381  1058  1500  2069  2088  2122  2791  4561  4730  4736  4968  5288  5294  5686  5822  5846  7043  7366  7842  7899  8309  9328  9381

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0043  0724  0995  1080  1139  1308  1386  1530  1563  1856  1977  2158  2190  2197  2396  2426  2555  2715  2808  2980  3078  3137  3150  3243  3250  3296  3592  3759  3812  4027  4031  4129  4238  4348  4360  4499  4613  4719  4770  4902  5039  5077  5216  5258  5394  5579  5625  5639  5862  6116  6388  6465  6487  6495  6631  6811  7082  7123  7178  7291  8077  8283  8335  8734  9053  9150  9379  9387  9486  9550  9610  9713  9765  9791  9843  9913

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0030  0283  0291  0337  0616  0677  0796  0925  0931  0972  1125  1262  1318  1570  1761  1797  1853  1878  2344  2411  2514  2587  2600  2892  3094  3102  3114  3209  3358  3388  3522  3566  3580  3640  3696  3728  3825  4009  4036  4113  4251  4310  4335  4449  4612  4652  4655  4721  4884  5140  5185  5311  5397  5409  5699  5726  6061  6502  6593  6596  6695  6761  6815  6844  6903  6989  7021  7344  7396  7399  7424  7744  7922  7931  8033  8043  8083  8123  8340  8356  8425  8437  8511  8633  8775  8824  8837  9215  9488  9803  9867  9870

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0120  0190  0205  0221  0288  0296  0509  0613  0687  0910  1081  1089  1142  1152  1461  1480  1503  1642  1663  1725  1732  1825  1852  1857  1866  1874  1896  1911  2056  2065  2104  2121  2296  2303  2306  2348  2465  2489  2540  2552  2590  2645  2784  2816  2878  2890  2894  3070  3133  3250  3305  3490  3621  3691  3697  3917  3996  4024  4106  4208  4225  4240  4338  4446  4551  4614  4763  4813  4942  5012  5132  5164  5187  5190  5198  5231  5548  5685  5732  5740  5767  5809  5832  6129  6240  6250  6271  6328  6344  6398  6408  6422  6468  6589  6607  6628  6725  6816  6846  6853  6996  7044  7132  7191  7252  7356  7361  7369  7665  7696  7805  7867  7947  8034  8099  8135  8180  8278  8336  8553  8608  8622  8798  8811  8812  8827  8834  8892  8940  8952  9005  9131  9218  9278  9394  9403  9421  9533  9568  9594  9634  9639  9819  9988

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-46: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

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Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

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