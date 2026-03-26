Kerala Lottery Result: March 26, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-616 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-616 lottery results for Thursday, March 26, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-616 for Thursday, 26-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PS 246185 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PN 246185 PO 246185

PP 246185 PR 246185

PT 246185 PU 246185

PV 246185 PW 246185

PX 246185 PY 246185 PZ 246185

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PX 468423 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PT 794167 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0353 0863 0944 1088 2537 3121 3359 3747 4061 4208 4209 5557 7579 7990 8025 8339 8607 8856 9020

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0379 0429 1305 2086 5967 8661

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0805 1168 1196 1694 2160 2234 3185 3320 3597 3741 3863 4176 4456 4939 5430 5456 6006 6966 7117 8698 8790 9144 9373 9414 9701

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0016 0170 0250 0942 0948 1023 1308 1321 1397 1420 1621 1653 1675 2059 2215 2292 2308 2325 2331 2371 2408 2500 2780 2975 3127 3309 3337 3381 3386 3424 3492 3522 3641 3877 4040 4788 4875 5044 5172 5291 5308 5485 5531 5561 5629 5659 5918 6174 6176 6210 6317 6506 6551 6587 6728 7018 7107 7161 7306 7778 8163 8346 8419 8450 8470 8541 8846 9044 9081 9099 9200 9454 9505 9605 9740 9819

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0122 0164 0277 0445 0533 0613 0619 0692 0728 0822 0958 1235 1311 1506 1623 1819 1857 1958 2122 2217 2241 2302 2352 2539 2623 2724 2847 2908 3000 3069 3147 3221 3652 3777 3792 3859 4272 4369 4434 4516 4666 4686 4893 5135 5317 5346 5471 5519 5863 6091 6095 6102 6714 6885 6972 7025 7067 7135 7153 7703 7864 7895 8084 8205 8356 8606 8635 8664 8691 8718 8738 9033 9130 9165 9189 9386 9391 9628 9635 9668 9677 9794 9813 9898

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

0332 6308 8999 4056 8124 4384 1952 9009 6267 5595 1416 2783 9894 8637 7723 1677 3207 6346 9397 9628 6129 3163 7489 7186 9971 6225 5574 5705 1936 5837 1583 4056 9269 2749 2149 0247 0122 6142 1436 9614 7091 6674 6412 4566 5555 6700 2185 5000 9147 9774 1169 9077 9326 9896 8782 8858 7567 1496 5804 4654 1748 2292 0256 1046 2519 4202 1458 6622 5966 4623 3631 3456 4764 3873 8305 7637 0670 6253 1400 8484 1198 8618 1410 9480 8764 8637 0970 4092 7297 3757

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-616: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.