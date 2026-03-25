Kerala Lottery Result: March 25, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-45 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-45 will be announced today, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-45 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-45 for Wednesday, 25-03-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DB 597725 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: N SUGANDHI

Agency No.: R 6553

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DA 597725 DC 597725

DD 597725 DE 597725

DF 597725 DG 597725

DH 597725 DJ 597725

DK 597725 DL 597725 DM 597725

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DG 120820 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: RAJAN M

Agency No.: E 4831

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DF 709385 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

Agent Name: ANIL D

Agency No.: Q 4301

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0056 0450 1634 2641 3009 3413 3439 3834 4302 4402 5182 5682 6509 7113 7462 7913 8167 8686 9099

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0077 0284 0407 5690 6119 7779

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0658 0689 0761 0852 1415 1463 1658 3174 3262 3419 3542 3997 4150 4291 4505 5549 5962 6297 6476 6655 8427 8894 9541 9675 9855

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0035 0245 0439 0781 0854 0944 1112 1228 1340 1571 1654 1857 2049 2186 2524 2529 2567 2631 2729 2798 2842 2895 2955 3118 3295 3322 3383 3523 3567 3700 3749 3864 4070 4275 4425 4463 4487 4562 4593 4608 4615 4760 5340 5351 5389 5407 5469 6325 6498 6669 6708 6718 6978 6986 7209 7395 7511 7531 7609 7637 7877 7926 8508 8703 8706 8733 8883 8941 9209 9302 9305 9459 9558 9603 9650 9920

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0075 0100 0329 0543 0730 0768 0769 0774 0820 0864 0898 1131 1215 1240 1542 1577 2077 2635 2668 2687 2732 2829 2904 2951 2985 3031 3048 3078 3121 3210 3231 3261 3315 3468 3730 3789 3856 3961 4036 4055 4162 4228 4243 4385 4394 4442 4624 4785 4872 4929 5104 5206 5279 5297 5473 5595 5643 5865 6145 6244 6384 6386 6537 6592 6835 6838 6856 6861 6927 6949 7000 7195 7232 7291 7525 7529 7554 7562 7810 8029 8096 8102 8118 8291 8304 8329 8452 8913 9142 9189 9329 9428 9520 9768 9771 9795

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0019 0153 0268 0269 0404 0479 0489 0496 0504 0534 0638 0701 0756 0805 0827 0849 0851 0860 0909 1012 1046 1057 1061 1092 1117 1173 1217 1223 1232 1342 1350 1436 1438 1493 1527 1534 1588 1617 1864 1987 2109 2126 2132 2256 2377 2407 2604 2737 2763 3034 3040 3085 3097 3131 3144 3157 3158 3230 3243 3283 3309 3460 3604 3678 3701 3723 3768 3794 3828 3943 3987 4009 4068 4080 4167 4192 4375 4405 4429 4589 4612 4719 4740 4817 5036 5063 5170 5244 5675 5687 5792 5871 5876 5886 5890 5895 6122 6770 6791 7045 7062 7102 7175 7205 7240 7439 7611 7728 7787 7788 7829 8089 8239 8314 8350 8450 8503 8515 8662 8669 8754 8778 8794 8802 8822 8979 8989 9010 9183 9217 9392 9393 9474 9500 9505 9540 9588 9707

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-45: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.