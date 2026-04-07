Kerala Lottery Result: April 07, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-514 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-514 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, April 07, 2026, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-514 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-514 for Tuesday, 07-04-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SJ 293778

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

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Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 362618 SB 362618

SC 362618 SD 362618

SE 362618 SF 362618

SG 362618 SH 362618

SK 362618 SL 362618 SM 362618

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SH 402878

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SB 800774

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1563 1795 2215 3019 3133 3207 4204 4523 4725 4848 5167 5539 6534 6535 7102 7129 8270 8822 9341

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0878 3178 4042 4213 5601 6963

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6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0791 0980 1192 1747 2042 2488 2612 3102 3313 3342 3434 4641 4658 4864 5057 5444 5951 6153 7428 8449 8705 8729 9429 9682 9814

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0163 0364 0577 0754 0823 0827 0894 1000 1106 1182 1621 1787 1816 1890 2013 2249 2283 2524 2643 2675 2729 2857 3161 3213 3272 3324 3410 3537 3665 3720 3745 3818 3835 3839 3877 3937 3952 4137 4212 4409 4610 4643 4823 4891 5047 5141 5251 5446 5695 5776 6007 6032 6566 6588 6593 6712 6808 6821 6899 7377 7382 7442 7483 7507 7563 7738 7790 8078 8601 8604 8908 9098 9209 9561 9914 9926

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0036 0227 0574 0724 0974 0994 1065 1249 1593 1675 1687 1783 1877 2119 2135 2213 2305 2314 2388 2493 2500 2505 2521 2576 2624 2669 2699 2907 3080 3117 3215 3217 3241 3242 3467 3725 3980 4083 4314 4375 4460 4691 4699 4700 4765 4939 5111 5195 5200 5263 5396 5652 5829 6195 6328 6374 6386 6404 6429 6542 6785 6798 6846 7232 7235 7523 7583 7589 7738 7762 8066 8117 8219 8236 8561 8613 8639 8641 8849 9052 9132 9143 9216 9309 9405 9449 9452 9557 9633 9700 9961

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0025 0410 0572 0590 0608 0666 0757 0829 0841 0923 0987 1068 1133 1189 1257 1284 1320 1411 1421 1454 1656 1684 1698 1771 1818 1869 1885 1916 1977 2005 2044 2116 2168 2231 2271 2433 2462 2563 2629 2644 2722 2760 2767 2806 3034 3056 3123 3208 3325 3412 3444 3493 3559 3563 3679 3846 4080 4316 4440 4483 4540 4562 4692 4810 4821 4857 4888 4924 4965 4986 5005 5117 5397 5416 5421 5442 5494 5511 5551 5718 5752 5885 6022 6024 6046 6227 6238 6266 6312 6430 6654 6663 6669 6719 6769 6771 6787 6832 6877 6891 6948 7005 7168 7203 7226 7392 7425 7561 7608 7617 7642 7696 7769 7807 8055 8085 8095 8141 8185 8337 8410 8414 8510 8596 8696 8798 8910 8975 8981 8999 9092 9111 9224 9277 9322 9329 9337 9426 9465 9476 9495 9592 9621 9628 9638 9709 9729 9767 9778 9798

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-514: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.