Kerala Lottery Result Live, April 06, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-48 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-48 lottery results for Monday, April 06, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-48 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-48 for Monday, 06-04-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PT 543637 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: THANKAMMA K

Agency No.: A 4131

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 543637 BO 543637

BP 543637 BR 543637

BS 543637 BU 543637

BV 543637 BW 543637

BX 543637 BY 543637 BZ 543637

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BO 252303 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SALEEM KUMAR K T

Agency No.: E 5684

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BS 529177 (ADIMALI)

Agent Name: SONIYA MANI

Agency No.: Y 4198

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0044 0343 0479 0847 1636 1731 1850 2124 2620 3602 4364 4591 4687 4721 4848 5694 6749 7150 9002

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1476 1750 2464 7146 7957 9816

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0495 0897 1363 1757 1877 2109 2671 2977 3646 3971 4599 5362 5567 5729 6434 6678 7494 8057 8226 8285 8732 8784 9513 9521 9790

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0110 0178 0454 0588 0625 0781 0932 1219 1465 1545 1752 1923 2128 2203 2232 2319 2371 2435 2518 2830 2907 2940 3002 3098 3108 3306 3401 4353 4524 4795 4821 4872 4969 5389 5419 5433 5435 5541 5603 5666 5707 5824 5975 6300 6462 6510 6561 6586 6994 7041 7258 7363 7391 7543 7568 7617 7812 7871 7998 8034 8120 8531 8630 8702 8888 8983 9220 9270 9457 9487 9560 9596 9757 9766 9844 9861

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0097 0147 0156 0269 0280 0557 0689 0829 0861 1110 1152 1196 1311 1461 1629 1941 2026 2030 2112 2119 2186 2422 2781 2851 2860 2946 3053 3103 3143 3157 3232 3482 3583 3600 3793 3818 3969 3974 4094 4158 4215 4245 4510 4512 4595 4704 4711 4713 4801 4906 4915 5012 5071 5162 5626 5700 5748 5919 6163 6199 6225 6442 6450 6486 6651 6679 6815 6842 7094 7201 7236 7463 7532 7908 7913 8136 8160 8431 8511 8660 8665 8680 8736 8938 9059 9302 9315 9322 9328 9351 9357 9422 9542 9715

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0038 0364 0553 0590 0608 0739 0793 0815 0984 1112 1175 1246 1281 1317 1480 1541 1559 1625 1652 1661 1730 1764 1869 1878 1887 2056 2204 2449 2467 2527 2547 2552 2572 2706 2785 2884 2896 2912 2930 2982 3003 3096 3147 3265 3287 3313 3329 3421 3472 3767 3789 3806 3926 4012 4039 4045 4066 4098 4179 4242 4281 4308 4366 4371 4385 4390 4538 4568 4659 4715 4731 4902 4977 5027 5054 5073 5204 5224 5229 5521 5534 5585 5624 5803 5805 6023 6102 6106 6143 6297 6332 6354 6357 6465 6574 6672 6691 6756 6840 6856 6942 7068 7093 7115 7381 7386 7390 7478 7613 7746 7848 8015 8021 8042 8109 8137 8196 8235 8294 8311 8341 8505 8697 8706 8722 8781 8823 8885 8908 8913 8955 8971 9146 9150 9233 9235 9278 9346 9462 9507 9528 9702 9736 9851

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-48: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.